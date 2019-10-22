Stewarts Creek 17, Lebanon 7
SC 7 7 3 0--17
Leb 0 0 0 7--7
First quarter
SC - Amari Jelks 60 run (Upton Bellenfant kick), 10:37.
Second quarter
SC - Jaylen Mooore 89 pass from Alex Krenk (Bellenfant kick), 3:10.
Third quarter
SC - Bellenfant 22 FG, 6:15
Fourth quarter
Leb - De'Quantay Shannon 4 run (Christian Pena kick), 11:00.
Team statistics
SC Leb
First downs 11 18
Rushes-yards 23-192 39-180
Passing yards 174 162
Comp.-att.-int. 8-15-0 17-34-1
Turnovers 0 2
Punts-yards 3-27.3 2-34.5
Penalties-yards 7-72 7-46
Time of possession 17:38 30:22
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Stewarts Creek: Amari Jelks 14-151, Savion Davis 5-22, Alex Krenk 3-14, Jonnie Simmons 1-5. Lebanon: De'Qunantay Shannon 28-129, Breeze Copas 8-42, La'Quentin Hearn 2-4, Eli Clemons 1-5.
PASSING--Stewarts Creek: Alex Krenk 8-15-0-174. Lebanon: Breeze Copas 16-31-0-156, Eli Clemons 1-3-1-16.
RECEIVING--Stewarts Creek: Jaylen Moore 3-105, Amari Jelks 3-29, Jonnie Simons 1-21, Kaden Floyd 1-19. Lebanon: Dalton Woods 7-70, Will Seats 4-41, Levi Sampson 3-27, Polo Phillips 1-35, Joseph Moore 1-2, De'Quantay Shannon 1-(-3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Stewarts Creek: Bellenfant 47, Lebanon: Pena 35.
