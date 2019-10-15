LaVergne 14, Wilson Central 12
LaVergne | 0 | 7 | 7 | 0--14
Wilson Central | 0 | 6 | 0 | 6--12
Second quarter
LaVergne--Raymond Banner 18 run (Rodrigo Majano kick), 4:41.
Wilson Central--Zavier Ali 29 pass from Tristan Lewis (pass failed), :05.
Third quarter
LaVergne--Tavarius Battle 2 run (Majano kick), 1:00.
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central--Ali 5 run (run failed), 6:10.
Team statistics
| LaV | WC
First downs | 9 |14
--Rushing | 6 | 8
--Passing | 2 | 6
--Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 32-146 | 39-130
Passing yards | 59 | 135
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-12-1 | 11-17-1
Punts-avg. | 5-23.2 | 3-33.3
Penalties-yards | 9-61 | 5-52
Fumbles lost | 0 | 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--LaVergne: Lavandrea Webb 3-(-10), Dagem Samuel 1-6, Raymond Banner 25-136, Tavarius Battle 3-14. Wilson Central: Zavier Ali 17-37, C.J. Morrow 6-51, Tristan Lewis 8-11, Robbie Spickard 1-(-1), Hayden Shults 7-32.
PASSING--LaVergne: Lavandrea Webb 4-12-1--59. Wilson Central: Hayden Shults 1-1-0--24, Tristan Lewis 10-16-1--111.
RECEIVING--LaVergne: Mister Jones 1-(-1), Kristen Lainez 1-41, Kaydon Gardner 2-19. Wilson Central: Ezra Widelock 4-37, Zavier Ali 2-43, C.J. Morrow 2-29, Robbie Spickard 1-9, Justin Smith 1-12, Abe Gizaw 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado 29 (wide left).
