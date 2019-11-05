Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 12
Friendship Christian | 7 | 7 | 7 | 14--35
Stone Memorial| 0 | 0 | 0 | 12--12
First quarter
Friendship Christian--Justin Seagraves 23 run (Neill Kane kick), 7:25.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian--Jaheim Robinson 70 run (Kane kick), 3:35.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian--Seagraves 20 run (Kane kick), 7:02.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian--Robinson 24 run (Kane kick), 10:46.
Friendship Christian--Dorian Champion 46 punt return (Kane kick), 8:39.
Stone Memorial--Cedric Little 8 run (pass failed), 3:19.
Stone Memorial--Q. Troche 41 pass from Bryant Carter (run failed), :16.7.
Team statistics
| FC | SM
First downs | 5 | 10
Rushes-yards | 38-234 | 39-115
Passing yards | 2 | 156
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 1-8-0 | 10-21-2
Penalties-yards | 5-50 | 7-75
Fumbles-lost | 2-0 | 2-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 23-115, Jaheim Robinson 10-110, Dorian Champion 1-0, Delanie Majors 2-5, Chase Eakes 2-4. Stone Memorial: Jamel Grayer 1-(-7), Bryant Carter 11-0, Zach Street 15-46, Cedric Little 10-71, Cameron Dixon 1-3, Nick Coble 1-2.
PASSING--Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 1-8-0--2. Stone Memorial: Bryant Carter 10-21-2--156.
RECEIVING--Friendship Christian: Dorian Champion 1-2. Stone Memorial: Zach Street 4-76, Grant Finley 1-6, Q. Troche 3-63, Jamel Grayer 1-4, Jeremy Faalafae 1-7.
