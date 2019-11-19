Watertown 35, Bledsoe County 21
Bledsoe County 7 0 0 14--21
Watertown 14 7 7 7--35
First quarter
Watertown--Brandon Watts 7 run (Cole Miller kick), 9:20.
Bledsoe County--River Swafford 2 run (Triston Boring kick), 2:53.
Watertown--Brayden Cousino 36 run (Miller kick), 1:01.
Second quarter
Watertown--Deramus Carey 25 run (Miller kick), 10:47.
Third quarter
Watertown--Elijah Williams 8 pass from Cousino (Miller kick), :21.
Fourth quarter
Bledsoe County--Colby Rogers 8 run (Boring kick), 8:41.
Bledsoe County--Rogers 8 run (Boring kick), 5:08.
Watertown--Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 48 pass from Cousino (Miller kick), 3:16.
Team statistics
BC Wat
First downs 13 19
--Rushing 7 9
--Passing 6 10
--Penalty 0 0
Rushes-yards 30-112 35-199
Passing yards 10 218
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-34-2 16-21-1
Punts-avg. 4-37.5 2-38.0
Penalties-yards 3-41 9-81
Fumbles lost 0 1
Team statistics
RUSHING--Bledsoe County: Harmon Keith 6-(-18), Cadillac Siever 4-8, Colby Rogers 14-96, River Swafford 3-(-3), Tyrell Richardson 3-29. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 9-50, Brandon Watts 3-9, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 2-21, Deramus Carey 21-119.
PASSING--Bledsoe County: Harmon Keith 13-34-2--106. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 16-21-1--218
RECEIVING--Bledsoe County: Camden Smith 3-37, Colby Rogers 5-24, Keidence Thomas 3-33, Cadillac Siever 1-3, Tyrell Richardson 1-9. Watertown: Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 8-138, Jordan Cason 2-31, Kaden Seay 1-11, Deramus Carey 3-17, Elijah Williams 2-23.
