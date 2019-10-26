Friendship Christian 58, Bell Buckle Webb 21
Friendship Christian 34 21 3 0--58
Webb 6 8 0 7--21
First quarter
Friendship Christian--Jaheim Robinson 1 run (Neill Kane kick), 11:19.
Friendship Christian--Justin Seagraves 15 run (Kane kick), 8:57.
Friendship Christian--Dorian Champion 21 pass from Seagraves (kick failed), 8:15.
Friendship Christian--Robinson 17 run (Kane kick), 6:13.
Webb--Amos Howard 5 pass from Weston Coop (kick blocked), 3:00.
Friendship Christian--Robinson 7 run (Kane kick), 1:25.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian--Robinson 4 run (Kane kick), 11:56.
Webb--Jordan Jenkins 44 pass from Coop (Howard pass from Coop), 9:54.
Friendship Christian--Robinson 1 run (Kane kick), 8:22.
Friendship Christian--Seagraves 11 run (Kane kick), 4:11.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian--Kane 22 FG, :58.
Fourth quarter
Webb--Jenkins 79 pass from Coop (Noah Jolley kick), 8:19.
Team statistics
FC Webb
First downs 11 7
Rushes-yards 27-259 17-37
Passing yards 38 286
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-2-0 12-32-3
Penalties-yards 4-40 5-34
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Friendship Christian: Jackson Eskew 1-42, Jaheim Robinson 7-48, Justin Seagraves 7-109, Drew Porter 1-12, Delanie Majors 5-23, Chase Eakes 4-23, Reagan Nelson 1-3, Lavinceo Jackson 1-(-1). Webb: C. Chen 8-(-2), Weston Coop 1-(-9), Shemar Fray 2-10, Bart Morton 6-38.
PASSING--Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 2-2-0--38. Webb: Weston Coop 12-32-3--286.
RECEIVING--Friendship Christian: Dorian Champion 2-38. Webb: Amos Howard 6-136, Shemar Fray 2-21, Jordan Jenkins 4-129.
