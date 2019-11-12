Oakland 34 Lebanon 0
Leb 0 0 0 0-0
Oak 7 6 7 14-34
First quarter
Oak - Aaron Moore 2 run (Michael Turk kick), 7:57.
Second quarter
Oak - Dearre McDonald 6 pass from Kody Sparks (run failed), 3:22.
Third quarter
Oak - McDonald 23 pass from Sparks (Turk kick), 7:28
Fourth quarter
Oak - Tim Pannell 76 run (Turk kick), 8:08.
Oak - Antonio Patterson 5 run (Turk kick), 3:25.
Team statistics
Leb Oak
First downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 32-76 26-243
Passing yards 20 90
Comp.-att-int. 4-8-0 7-15-0
Punts-yards 8-28.3 2-45.5
Penalties-yards 6-38 2-25
Time of poss. 29:41 18:19
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Lebanon: Breeze Copas 4-28, La'Quentin Hearn 12-23, Eli Clemons 6-14, De'Quantay Shannon 6-9, Brandon Martin 2-4, Daniel Davila 1-5, Jaylen Abston 1-(-7). Oakland: Aaron Moore 11-88, Tim Pannell 6-88, Kylan Spencer 2-24, Brandon Connard 1-23, BJ Connard 4-21, Antonio Patterson 1-5, Kody Sparks 1-(-6).
PASSING--Lebanon: Eli Clemons 3-3-0-21, Breeze Copas 1-2-0-(-1), Jaylen Abston 0-1-0-0, Daniel Davila 0-1-0-0, De'Quantay Shannon 0-1-0-0. Oakland: Kody Sparks 7-15-0-90.
RECEIVING--Lebanon: Levi Sampson 2-11, Dalton Woods 1-6, Will Seats 1-3. Oakland: Dearre McDonald 3-36, Victor Stephenson 2-47, Aaron Moore 2-7
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Oakland: Michael Turk (wide right).
