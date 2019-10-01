Beech 40, Lebanon 21
Beech | 0 | 27 | 13 | 0--40
Lebanon | 7 | 14 | 0 | 0--21
First quarter
Lebanon--DeQuantay Shannon 26 run (Christian Pena kick), 4:38.
Second quarter
Beech--Ja'Sean Parks 1 run (Cory Edwards kick), 11:57.
Beech--Parks 7 run (Edwards kick), 5:48.
Beech--Jackson Long 28 pass from Xaviere Jones (Edwards kick), 5:15.
Lebanon--Shannon 75 run (Pena kick), 4:55.
Beech--Tysean Jefferson 77 run (kick failed), 3:12
Lebanon--Dalton Woods 13 pass from Eli Clemmons (Pena kick), :23.
Third quarter
Beech--Devin Long 17 blocked punt return (Edwards kick), 9:21.
Beech--Parks 75 run (kick blocked), 2:45.
Team statistics
| Beech | Leb
First downs | 15 | 15
--Rushing | 10 | 10
--Passing | 4 | 3
--Penalty | 1 | 2
Rushes-yards | 42-261 | 37-279
Passing yards | 79 | 44
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-6-0 | 5-12-1
Punts-avg. | 2-25.0 | 5-14.4
Penalties-yards | 9-62 | 4-25
Fumbles lost | 0 | 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Beech: Bobby Whitley 1-0, Xaviere Jones 4-(-2), Ja'Sean Parks 15-119, Adrian Johnson 10-53, Tysean Jefferson 8-96, Team 1-(-18), Patrick Hill 3-13. Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 6-24, Dalton Woods 1-(-2), Tyson Kelley 4-9, La'Quentin Hearn 3-8, De'Quantay Shannon 21-247, Jalen Abston 2-(-7).
PASSING--Beech: Xaviere Jones 4-6-0--79. Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 4-9-1--38, Jalen Abston 1-3-0--6.
RECEIVING--Beech: Tysean Jefferson 1-16, Jackson Long 2-41, Adrian Johnson 1-22. Lebanon: Dalton Woods 2-27, Levi Sampson 1-3, Will Seats 1-8, Tyson Kelley 1-6.
