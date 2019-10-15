Lindsey Wilson 48, Cumberland 6
Cumberland | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6--6
Lindsey Wilson | 14 | 7 | 21 | 6--48
First quarter
Lindsey Wilson--Jaylen Boyd 2 run (Jared Dougherty kick), 8:39/
Lindsey Wilson--Jay Gaudlock 32 pass from Cameron Dukes (Dougherty kick), 5:36.
Second quarter
Lindsey Wilson--Joshua Lewis 44 pass from Dukes (Dougherty kick), :51.
Third quarter
Lindsey Wilson--Gaudlock 39 pass from Dukes (Dougherty kick), 14:16.
Lindsey Wilson--Gaudlock 5 pass from Dukes (Dougherty kick), 4:50.
Lindsey Wilson--Jaleel Warren 24 pass from Dukes (Dougherty kick), 1:47.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland--Kendall Johnson 43 run (kick failed), 10:38.
Lindsey Wilson--Del'von Dunn 1 run (kick failed), 6:26.
Team statistics
| Cumb | LW
First downs | 14 | 27
--Rushing | 8 | 11
--Passing | 4 | 9
--Penalty | 2 | 7
Rushes-yards | 41-167 | 40-177
Passing yards | 94 |316
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 12-22-2 | 20-25-1
Punts-avg. | 5-35.2 | 3-45.0
Penalties-yards | 8-65 | 6-71
Fumbles-lost | 1-0 | 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 13-73, Treylon Sheppard 14-56, Kendall Johnson 2-44, Jarren Stewart 1-3, Rezmond Robinson 1-3, Christopher Gatewood 2-1, Tony Mack 1-0, Riley Darden 1-(-1), Joseph Rushin 6-(-12). Lindsey Wilson: Del'von Dunn 9-50, Jaylen Boyd 8-34, Cameron Dukes 9-33, Darius Clark 6-25, Kobe Belcher 2-13, Cameron Evans 2-12, Jefhry Taylor 3-0, Payton Veraldi 1-1.
PASSING--Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 12-18-0--94, Jacob Croasmun 0-3-2--0, Kendall Johnson 0-1-0--0. Lindsey Wilson: Cameron Dukes 17-21-0--247, Payton Veraldi 1-2-1--36, Jared Dougherty 1-1-0--29, Cameron Evans 1-1-0--4.
RECEIVING--Cumberland: Kendall Johnson 5-41, Shaw Niblett 1-26, Ian Spence 1-10, Christopher Gatewood 1-7, Riley Darden 2-6, Ty Jobe 1-6, Rezmond Robinson 1-(-2). Lindsey Wilson: Jay Gaudlock 6-99, Joshua Lewis 4-49, Tre Dickerson 2-39, Terrill Cole Jr., 1-34, Eddie Davis 1-29, Jaleel Warren 1-24, Hunter Watkins 1-16, Jaylen Boyd 2-13, Dimitrius Patterson 1-9, Jefhry Taylor 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Cumberland: Noah Mason, Robbie Brewington.
