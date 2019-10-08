Hendersonville 30, Wilson Central 9
Wilson Central | 0 | 6 | 3 | 0—9
Hendersonville | 10 | 0 | 7 |13—30
First quarter
Hendersonville—Andrew Martin 41 FG, 6:22.
Hendersonville—Keion Stafford 25 pass from Drew Hohenbrink (Martin kick), 1:11.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Justin Smith 32 pass from Tristan Lewis (kick failed), 6:49.
Third quarter
Wilson Central—Alex Atwell 40 FG, 8:06.
Hendersonville—Stafford fumble 31-yard fumble recovery (Martin kick), 3:56.
Fourth quarter
Hendersonville—Issiah Chandler 32 pass from Hohenbrink (kick failed), 10:27.
Hendersonville—Chandler 28 run (Martin kick), 6:08.
Team statistics
| WC | Hend
First downs | 16| 21
—Rushing | 11 | 12
—Passing | 4 | 7
—Penalty | 1 | 2
Rushes-yards | 39-163 | 39-197
Passing yards | 120 |145
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 9-20-0 | 7-13-1
Punts-avg. | 4-31.8 | 1-38.0
Penalties-yards | 15-125 | 7-75
Fumbles-lost | 0-0 | 3-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Z Ali 12-73, Tristan Lewis 13-45, C.J. Morrow 8-33, Brett Robinson 5-12, Ezra Widelock 1-0. Hendersonville: Issiah Chandler 10-91, Logan Spurrier 10-66, Drew Hohenbrink 6-13, Noah Carmean 2-10, Keion Stafford 5-7, Ellis Ellis 3-6, Brent Rowe 2-2, David Johnson 1-2.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Tristan Lewis 9-20-0—120. Hendersonville: Drew Hohenbrink 7-13-1—145.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Justin Smith 1-32, Ezra Widelock 2-29, Zavier Ali 3-24, Jared Lawrence 1-14, Abe Gizaw 1-14, C.J. Hatchett 1-7. Hendersonville: Logan Spurrier 1-34, Issiah Chandler 1-32, Keion Stafford 1-25, Ellis Ellis 1-19, Dylan Ferguson 1-18, Brent Rowe 1-10, Helton Porter 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Hendersonville: Andrew Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.