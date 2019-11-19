Friendship Christian 45 Columbia Academy 19
CA 0 7 0 12--19
FCS 14 24 7 0--45
First quarter
FCS - Cade Holcombe 19 pass from Justin Seagraves (Neill Kane kick), 9:17.
FCS - Drew Porter 33 run (Kane kick),:13.
Second quarter
CA - Max Ballard 15 run (William Garrison kick), 9:12.
FCS - Dorian Champion 63 pass from Drew Porter (Kane kick), 7:49.
FCS - Seagraves 5 run (Kane kick), 1:56.
FCS - Jaheim Robinson 9 run (Kane kick), :23.
FCS - Kane 29 FG, :04.
Third quarter
FCS - Seagraves 30 run (Kane kick), 10:14.
Fourth quarter
CA - Franklin Walker III 89 pass from Bryant Beranek (run failed),2:42.
CA - Chris Whitney 12 pass from Beranek (no try), :00.
Team Statistics
CA FCS
First downs 6 14
Rushes-yards 25-99 40-312
Passing yards 135 116
Comp.-Att-Int. 6-18-3 6-7-0
Punts-yards 6-37.5 2-25.5
Penalties-yards 7-66 7-79
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3
Individual Statistics
RUSHING - Columbia Academy:ax Ballard 7-34, Franklin Walker III 6-31, Daniel Thomas 6-30, Devon Del Carman 1-6, Jahdell Leequay 1-3, Nathan Thomas 1-0, Bryant Beranek 3-(-5). Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 15-146, Jaheim Robinson 11-92, Drew Porter 1-33, Delaine Majors 5-28, Chase Eakes 7-14, JJ Pruneau 1-(-1).
PASSING - Columbia Academy: Bryant Beranek 6-18-3-135. Friendship Christian: Drew Porter 4-5-0-77, Justin Seagraves 2-2-0-39.
RECEIVING - Columbia Academy: Franklin Walker III 3-108, Spencer Fields 2-9, Daniel Thomas 1-18. Friendship Christian: Dorian Champion 2-74, Cade Holcombe 2-39, Kolby Gaines 2-3.
