Watertown 56, East Robertson 20
East Robertson | 7 | 0 | 7| 6--20
Watertown | 7 | 28 | 21 | 0--56
First quarter
Watertown--Deramus Carey 10 run (Cole Miller kick), 7:52.
East Robertson--Jaden Crouch 17 pass from Drake Alsup (Joel Sandoval kick), 3:43.
Second quarter
Watertown--Carey 4 run (Miller kick), 11:12.
Watertown--Carey 2 run (Miller kick), 5:23.
Watertown--Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 12 run (Miller kick), 1:54.
Watertown--Brady Watts 25 interception return (Miller kick), 1:40.
Third quarter
East Robertson--Taylor Groves 65 pass from Alsup (Sandoval kick), 11:42.
Watertown--Carey 14 run (Miller kick), 10:45.
Watertown--Brandon Watts 8 run (Miller kick), 9:45.
Watertown--Hughes-Malone 85 interception return (Miller kick), 6:10.
Fourth quarter
East Robertson--Matthew Jarrett 13 run (pass failed), 11:13.
Team statistics
| ER | Wat
First downs | 9 | 21
--Rushing | 1 | 17
--Passing | 5 | 2
--Penalty | 3 | 2
Rushes-yards | 10-2 | 37-273
Passing yards | 146 | 63
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 13-23-4 | 3-7-1
Punts-avg. | 2-39.0 | 0-0
Penalties-yards | 15-135 | 11-122
Fumbles lost | 0 | 0
RUSHING--East Robertson: Jaden Crouch 5-(-10), Drake Alsup 1-1, Matthew Jarrett 4-11. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 4-16, Brandon Watts 6-41, Jordan Carter 2-15, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 1-12, Deramus Carey 17-145, Hayden Dicken 4-27, Sam Wills 3-17.
PASSING--East Robertson: Drake Alsup 13-23-4--146. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 3-6-1--63, Brandon Watts 0-1-0--0.
RECEIVING--East Robertson: Tyler Ayers 3-8, Taylor Groves 7-113, Jaden Crouch 3-25. Watertown: Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 1-21, Deramus Carey 1-35, Elijah Williams 1-7.
