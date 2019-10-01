Gallatin 16, Wilson Central 0

WCHS | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0--0

GHS | 7 | 0 | 3 | 6--16

First Quarter

GHS- 6 Briggs 4 run (Kelley kick), 5:17.

Third Quarter

GHS- Kelley 36 FG, 0:59

Fourth Quarter

GHS- Kelley 32 FG, 7:28

GHS- Kelley 41 FG, 1:54

Team Statistics

| WCHS | GHS

First Downs | 6 | 16

Rushes-yards | 25-13 | 48-192

Passing yards | 49 | 135

Return yards | 61 | 34

Comp.-Att. | 9-13 | 8-15

Punts-yards | 8-269 | 1-34

Penalties-Yards | 10-75 | 7-65

Fumbles-lost | 0-0 | 2-2

Individual Statistics

RUSHING--Wilson Central: Robinson 8-13, Widelock 1-4, Hatchett 4-2, Lewis 12-( -6). Gallatin: Briggs 26-85, Briscoe 10-74, McDowell 6-23, Mason 2-4, Banks 3-3, Yarbrough 1-3.

PASSING--Wilson Central: Lewis 8-15--49. Gallatin, Briscoe 9-13--35

RECEIVING--Wilson Central: Widelock 3-28, Robinson 3-11, Duke 1-5, Pickett 1-5. Gallatin: Grimmett 1-43, Yarbrough 5-28, Springer 1-23, Williams 1-22, McDowell 1-19.

