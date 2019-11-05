Pikeville 27, Cumberland 0
Pikeville | 7 | 7 | 13 | 0--27
Cumberland | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0--0
First quarter
Pikeville--Arties Clark 5 pass from Xavier Malone (William Chandler kick), 6:25.
Second quarter
Pikeville--Clark 26 pass from Bowen Smith (Chandler kick), :59.
Third quarter
Pikeville--Derius Gibson 12 run (kick failed), 7:26.
Pikeville--Clark 23 pass from Smith (Zaniel Phillips kick), 1:02.
Team statistics
| Pike | Cumb
First downs | 20 | 7
Rushes-yards | 44-174 | 35-70
Passing yards | 166 | 84
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 13-27-0 | 12-23-2
Punts-avg. | 6-34.2 | 6-31.8
Penalties-yards | 15-113 | 12-70
Fumbles-lost | 3-3 | 3-3
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Pikeville: Derius Gibson 18-102, Alex Sanders 13-57, Bowen Smith 5-12, Vitaldo David 4-12. Cumberland: Treyl Sheppard 10-31, Joseph Rushin 10-26, Telvin Rucker 9-16, Kris Parker 2-14.
PASSING--Pikeville: Xavier Malone 6-16-0--56, Bowen Smith 7-11-0--110. Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 10-17-1--77, Jacob Croasman 1-5-1--7.
RECEIVING--Pikeville: Alexander Shelton 5-34, Arties Clark 4-63, Robert Sims III 1-26, Austin Turner 1-16. Cumberland: Ty Jobe 4-18, Jarren Stewart 2-30, Kendall Johnson 2-27, Ian Spence 2-6.
