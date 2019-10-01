Watertown 28 White House 8
White House | 0 | 0 | 0 | 8--8
Watertown | 14 | 7 | 0 | 7--28
First Quarter
Water - Cousino 4 pass to Watts (Miller kick), 7:22.
Water - Carey 18 run (Miller kick), :50.
Second Quarter
Water - Cousino 5 pass to Hughes-Malone (Miller kick), 9:50.
Fourth Quarter
WH - Gentry tackled in end zone for a safety, 11:45.
WH - Blackburn 38 run (two-point failed), 10:43.
Water - Cason 25 interception return (Miller kick), 7:51.
Team Statistics
| White House | Watertown
First Downs | 6 | 9
Rushes-yards | 35-128 | 21-248
Passing yards | 59 | 87
Comp.-Att-Int | 5-14-3 | 10-19-0
Turnovers | 3 | 0
Punts-yards | 4-39.0 | 4-34.5
Penalties-Yards | 7-38 | 9-75
Individual Statistics
RUSHING - White House:R. Blackburn 23-109, Ivanits 5-21, Neufield 2-6, W. Blackburn 1-1, Anderson 4-(-9). Watertown: Carey 13-136, Carter 3-11, Hughes-Malone 2-14, Wall 1-(-11), Cousino 13-(-2).
PASSING - White House: Anderson 5-13-3-59, R. Blackburn 0-1-0-0. Watertown: Cousino 10-19-0-87.
RECEIVING - White House: Holcomb 2-45, Neufield 1-10, Palmer 1-8, R. Blackburn 1-(-4). Watertown: Watts 4-41, Cason 3-35, Hughes-Malone 1-5, Carey 1-4, Williams 1-2.
