Wilson Central 36, Station Camp 7
Wilson Central | 14 |15 | 7 | 0--36
Station Camp | 0 | 0 | 0 | 7--7
First quarter
Wilson Central--C.J. Morrow 48 run (Alex Atwell kick), 7:45.
Wilson Central--Ezra Widelock 23 pass from Tristan Lewis (Atwell kick), :26.
Second quarter
Wilson Central--C.J. Hatchett 3 run (Atwell kick), 5:24.
Wilson Central--Hatchett 9 run (Hayden Shults pass from Lewis), :08.
Third quarter
Wilson Central--Blake Hobbs 1 run (Atwell kick), 6:58.
Fourth quarter
Station Camp--Zac Morrison 33 pass from Terry Bradley (Mac McIllwain kick), 11:38.
Team statistics
| WC | SC
First downs | 19 | 13
--Rushing | 16 | 2
--Passing | 2 | 6
--Penalty | 1 | 5
Rushes-yards | 41-313 | 26-140
Passing yards | 89 | 146
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-9-0 | 7-22-3
Punts-avg. | 3-27.0 | 3-20.3
Penalties-yards | 15-145 | 6-45
Fumbles-lost | 1-0 | 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Wilson Central: C.J. Morrow 6-103, C.J. Hatchett 9-68, Blake Hobbs 4-51, Hayden Shults 5-36, Tristan Lewis 6-24, Terrence Harris 5-19, Justin Smith 1-11, Ezra Widelock 2-10, Emanuel Tramontano 1-(-3), Elijah Crockett 2-(-6). Station Camp: Luke Sinard 7-69, Terry Bradley 12-59, Max Barnett 4-11, Keshon Jackson 3-1.
PASSING--Wilson Central: Tristan Lewis 3-6-0--60, Hayden Shults 1-2-0--29, Team 0-1-0--0. Station Camp: Luke Sinard 5-18-2--104, Terry Bradley 1-1-0--33, Max Barnett 1-3-1--9.
RECEIVING--Wilson Central: C.J. Morrow 1-29, Justin Smith 1-26, Ezra Widelock 1-23, Abe Gizaw 1-11. Station Camp: Jack Lewis 1-56, Zac Morrison 2-42, Kyler Wise 3-38, Keshon Jackson 1-10.
