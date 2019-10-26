Wilson Central 23, Lebanon 22
Lebanon 7 0 7 8--22
Wilson Central 3 7 6 7--23
First quarter
Lebanon--De'Quantay Shannon 53 run (Christian Pena kick), 11:40.
Wilson Central--Alex Atwell 33 FG, 1:49.
Second quarter
Wilson Central--Justin Smith 17 pass from C.J. Hatchett (Atwell kick), 1:08.
Third quarter
Lebanon--J.P. Wamble 3 pass from Eli Clemmons (Pena kick), 4:38.
Wilson Central--Ezra Widelock 24 pass from Tristan Lewis (kick failed), :16.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon--Shannon 22 run (Will Seats pass from Clemmons), 8:08.
Wilson Central--Hatchett 12 pass from Lewis (Atwell kick), :45.
Team statistics
Leb WC
First downs 10 14
--Rushing 7 3
--Passing 2 9
--Penalty 1 2
Rushes-yards 37-200 28-45
Passing yards 68 226
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-14-1 17-28-1
Punts-avg. 5-25.8 5-31.2
Penalties-yards 11-94 5-31
Fumbles lost 1 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 7-27, Anthony Crowell 3-22, La'Quentin Hearn 3-6, Christian Pena 1-(-12), Daniel Davila 1-3, De'Quantay Shannon 22-154. Wilson Central: Zavier Ali 1-(-1), Tristan Lewis 13-2, C.J. Morrow 8-14, C.J. Hatchett 3-21, Blake Hobbs 3-9.
PASSING--Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 5-14-1--68. Wilson Central: C.J. Hatchett 1-1-0--17, Tristan Lewis 16-27-1--209.
RECEIVING--Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 1-3, Levi Sampson 1-8, Dalton Woods 2-54, J.P. Wamble 1-3. Wilson Central: Clayton Duke 3-0, Zavier Ali 1-10, Justin Smith 7-149, Ezra Widelock 3-48, Blake Hobbs 1-5, C.J. Hatchett 1-12, C.J. Morrow 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Lebanon: Christian Pena 27 (short).
