Friendship Christian 42, King's Academy 7
Friendship Christian | 14 | 21 | 7 | 0--42
King's Academy | 0 | 7 | 0 | 0--7
First quarter
Friendship Christian--Jaheim Robinson 8 run (kick failed), 7:43.
Friendship Christian--Dorian Champion 65 pass from Justin Seagraves (Drew Porter pass from Seagraves), 2:52.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian--Seagraves 7 run (Neill Kane kick), 11:05.
Friendship Christian--Robinson 33 run (Kane kick), 8:03.
King's Academy--J. Williams 9 run (Ballard kick), 3:55.
Friendship Christian--Chad Holcombe 20 pass from Champion (Kane kick), :18.9.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian--Seagraves 26 run (Kane kick), 4:31.
Team statistics
| FCS | King's
First downs | 9 | 5
Rushes-yards | 36-287 | 29-9
Passing yards | 92 | 72
--Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-5-0 | 9-16-1
Penalties-yards | 6-50 | 2-20
Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Friendship Christian: Jaheim Robinson 12-115, Justin Seagraves 17-166, Dorian Champion 2-9, Delanie Majors 3-(-7), Chase Eakes 1-2, Kolby Gaines 1-2. King's Academy: Z. Acuff 2-(-7), Z. Tilley 4-2, N. Hoffman 2-(-9), G. Weekly 5-(-16), N. McAffee 8-21, J. Williams 4-18.
PASSING--Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 3-3-0--72, Kolby Gaines 0-1-0--0, Dorian Champion 1-1-0--20. King's Academy: Z. Acuff 3-4-0--41, N. Hoffman 3-6-1--9, G. Weekly 3-6-0--22.
RECEIVING--Friendship Christian: Dorian Champion 2-69, Drew Porter 1-3, Chad Holcombe 1-20. King's: N. McAffee 2-27, Z. Tilley 6-39, T. Mink 1-6.
