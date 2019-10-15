Mt. Juliet Christian 43, Webb School - Bell Buckle 6
MJCA | 16 | 20 | 0 | 7-- 43
Webb | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6--6
First quarter
MJCA - Montrell Walker 36 pass from Christian Link (Cater Branim kick), 10:42.
MJCA - Weston tackled in the end zone for a safety, 9:55.
MJCA - Kameron Curtis 15 run (Branim kick), 4:37.
Second quarter
MJCA - Jack Crouch 30 pass from Link (Branim kick), 7:53.
MJCA - Curtis 20 run (Branim kick,) 5:07.
MJCA - Walker 20 pass from Link (run failed), :29.
Fourth quarter
MJCA - Jordan Willis 15 pass from Link (Branim kick), 2:43.
Webb - Shemar Frey 93 kickoff return (kick failed), 1:18.
Team statistics
| MJCA | Webb
First Downs | 11 | 9
Rushes-yards | 32-304 | 11-(-61)
Passing yards | 109 | 201
Comp.-Att-Int 5-7-0 | 13-29-1
Turnovers | 2 | 2
Punts-yards | 0-0.00 | 2-31.0
Penalties-yards | 4-25 | 3-22
Time of possession | 23:57 | 24:03
Individual statistics
RUSHING--MJCA: Curtis 18-188, Link 4-66, Lamberth 7-46, Campbell 1-9, Crouch 1-(-1), Locum 1-(-4). Webb: Frey 1-(-5), Coop 5-(-11), Harris 5-(-45).
PASSING--MJCA: Link 5-7-0-109. Webb: Coop 13-29-1-201.
RECEIVING--MJCA: Walker 3-64, Crouch 1-30, Willis 1-15. Webb: Jenkins 5-150, Frey 5-29, Howard 2-21, Whitney 1-1.
