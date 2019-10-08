Friendship Christian 55, Franklin Grace Christian 7
Grace Christian | 0 | 0 | 7 | 0—7
Friendship Christian | 0 | 34 | 14 | 7—55
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Justin Seagraves 44 run (Neill Kane kick), 7:43.
Friendship Christian—Jaheim Robinson 22 run (kick blocked), 6:04.
Friendship Christian—Dorian Champion 4 punt return (Kane kick), 4:43.
Friendship Christian—Seagraves 10 run (Kane kick), 2:08.
Friendship Christian—Seagraves 54 run (Kane kick), :53.
Third quarter
Grace Christian—Carter Murphy 56 run (Cruz Hartman kick), 10:06.
Friendship Christian—Andrew Mathis 14 pass from Seagraves (Kane kick), 7:55.
Friendship Christian—Robinson 24 run (Kane kick), 4:52.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Kolby Gaines 34 interception return (Kane kick), 11:10.
Team statistics
| Grace | FC
First downs | 13 | 13
—Rushing | 2 | 10
—Passing | 10 | 3
—Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 23-(-27) | 17-282
Passing yards | 250 | 44
—Comp.-Att-Int. | 22-41-2 | 3-4-0
Punts-avg. | 4-30.3 | 1-59.0
Penalties-yards | 6-37 | 6-54
Fumbles lost | 1 | 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Grace Christian: Carter Murphy 4-55, Ashton Kelley 13 (-82), Cruz Hartman 6-0. Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 8-144, Jaheim Robinson 8-125, Delanie Majors 1-13.
PASSING—Grace Christian: Ashton Kelley 22-41-2—250. Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 3-4-0—44.
RECEIVING—Grace Christian: Callan Jones 2-37, Mason Woodrick 2-9, Kade Clarke 3-39, Maddux Lambert 8-101, Jackson Olivo 4-40, Cruz Hartman 3-24. Friendship Christian: Dorian Champion 1-18, Drew Porter 1-12, Andrew Mathis 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Grace Christian: Cruz Hartman 30 (wide right).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.