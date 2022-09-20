Watertown 32, Whites Creek 0
Whites Creek 0 0 0 0—0
Watertown 7 23 0 2—32
First quarter
Watertown—Marcus Reynolds 20 run (Trey Pack kick), 9:54.
Second quarter
Watertown—Kaiden West 1 run (kick blocked), 11:34.
Watertown—Kwame Seay 4 run (Pack kick), 8:25.
Watertown—Seay 2 run (Pack kick), 3:00.
Watertown—Pack 21 FG, :04.
Fourth quarter
Watertown—Safety. Ball snapped out of end zone, 1:38.
Team statistics
WC Wat
First downs 2 14
—Rushing 0 13
—Passing 2 0
—Penalty 0 1
Rushes-yards 16-(-39) 46-253
Passing yards 77 11
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-16-0 2-3-0
Punts-avg. 2-17.5 3-36.0
Penalties-yards 7-46 8-68
Lost fumbles 2 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Whites Creek: Javalus Bobo 1-(-5), Andreas Hathaway 11-(-13), Tremel Pierce 1-(-10), No. 14 2-(-4), Team 1-(-7). Watertown: Kaiden West 15-73, Kwame Seay 12-84, Marcus Reynolds 10-64, Kaden Carter 4-30, Dale Boshers 5-2.
PASSING—Whites Creek: Tremel Pierce 1-6-0—24, No. 14 5-10-0—53. Watertown: Kaiden West 2-2-0—11, Marcus Reynolds 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Whites Creek: Mohammed Henry-El 1-24, Andreas Hathaway 2-8, Deveon Hooten 3-45. Watertown: Marcus Reynolds 1-1, Kwame Seay 1-8.
Friendship Christian 32, King’s Academy 0
Friendship 7 13 12 0—32
King’s 0 0 0 0—0
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 84 pass from Garrett Weekly (Landon Williams kick).
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 32 pass from Weekly (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Weekly 4 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Channing Anthony 30 pass from Weekly (kick failed).
Friendship Christian—J.J. Pruneau 55 pass from Weekly (kick failed).
Team statistics
FC King’s
First downs 11 5
Rushes-yards 29-31 22-91
Passing yards 289 20
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-18-0 5-15-2
Fumbles-lost 0 1
Penalties-yards 4-34 4-20
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Will Thompson 7-26, Garrett Weekly 7-14, Aiden Caron 2-2, Reagan Nelson 2-2, Tyson Wolcott 1-1, Luke Sellars 2-(-7), Team 1-(-7).
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 9-17-0—274, Luke Sellars 1-1-0—15.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 4-152, J.J. Pruneau 1-55, Channing Anthony 2-37, Chase Eakes 2-30, Sammy Pruneau 1-15.
Wilson Central 35, Hunters Lane 6
Wilson Central 28 7 0 0—35
Hunters Lane 0 0 0 6—6
First quarter
Wilson Central—Ethan Kimes 47 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 10:18.
Wilson Central—Jase Neuble 20 run (Hurtado kick), 9:15.
Wilson Central—Gavin Mayfield 1 run (Hurtado kick), 5:11.
Wilson Central—Neuble 10 run (Hurtado kick), 3:30.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Antuan McKethan 41 run (Hurtado kick), 8:18.
Fourth quarter
Hunters Lane—Isaiah McGill 1 run (kick failed), 5:03.
Team statistics
WC HL
First downs 13 8
—Rushing 10 5
—Passing 2 3
—Penalty 1 0
Rushes-yards 34-231 19-71
Passing yards 60 -7
—Comp.-Att-.Int. 2-2-0 9-27-2
Penalties-yards 4-30 1-5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-avg. 1-45.0 5-32.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Antuan McKethan 6-73, Jase Neuble 3-46, Ethan Kimes 2-45, George Monachino IV 1-16, Chaz Martin 7-12, Tavin Hardin 3-11, Corey Tyus 2-9, Gavin Mayfield 4-8, Bryant Evans 3-7, Topher Allen 1-6, Team 2-(-2). Hunters Lane: Isaiah McGill 11-37, Caddin Smith 2-17, Carvarious Bowers 2-14, Eric Seals 4-3.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 2-2-0—60. Hunters Lane: Isaiah McGill 5-13-0—10, Caddin Smith 4-14-0—(-17).
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: George Monachino IV 1-31, Ethan Kimes 1-29. Hunters Lane: Eric Seals 1-7, Jeremiah Henry 2-4, Jaydin Walden 1-2, Markelvian Beasley 1-(-1), Isaiah McGill 3-(-16).
Coffee County 27, Lebanon 23
Lebanon 10 0 7 6—23
Coffee County 7 0 7 13—27
First quarter
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 87 kick return (Sean Redmond kick), 11:38.
Coffee County—Konor Heaton 33 run (Manny Gonzales kick), 9:25.
Lebanon—Redmond 30 FG, 5:21.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Sean Heath 1 run (Redmond kick), 9:34.
Coffee County—Cole Pippenger 4 run (Gonzales kick), 4:58.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Nolan Sandefur 34 pass from Jaylen Abston (kick failed), 9:34.
Coffee County—Jahlin Osbourne 51 pass from Pippenger (Gonzales kick), 7:46.
Coffee County—Heaton 1 run (kick failed).
Team statistics
Leb CC
First downs 14 18
Rushes-yards 27-142 45-273
Passing yards 122 123
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-26-0 9-19-2
Lost fumbles 1 0
Penalties-yards 6-47 7-55.
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 10-38, Sean Heath 15-102, Anthony Crowell 2-2. Coffee County: Konor Heaotn 25-164, Cole Pippenger 17-99.
PASSING—Lebanon:Jaylen Abston 12-26-0—122. Coffee County: Cole Pippenger 9-19-2—123.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Mason Tisdale 2-27, Anthony Crowell 6-33, Nolan Sandefur 2-40, Sean Heath 1-20, Rubin Brinkley 1-2.
Mt. Juliet 45 White County 43
WC 7 21 0 15—43
MJ 21 7 7 10—45
First quarter
MJ — Dearrius Morton 60 run (Daniel Echeverria kick), 11:32.
MJ — Deon Waller fumble recovery in the end zone (Echeverria kick), 8:09
MJ — Osize Daniyan 60 pass from Tyler Travers (Echeverria kick), 1:32.
WC — Malaki Dowell 76 run (Nate Mullin kick), :14.
Second quarter
MJ — Keion Irby 45 run (Echeverria kick), 11:26.
WC — Tripp Pinion 17 run (Mullins kick), 9:22.
WC — Dowell 21 run (Mullins kick), 5:40.
WC — Pinion 4 run (Mullins kick), :02.
Third quarter
MJ — Morton 4 run (Echeverria kick), 2:58.
Fourth quarter
MJ — Morton 23 run (Echeverria kick), 3:05.
WC — Dowell 62 run (Mullins), 4:51.
WC — Dowell 9 run (Pinion run), :16.
MJ — Echeverria 26 FG,:00.
Team statistics
WC MJ
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 61-444 33-314
Passing yards 9 117
Comp.-Att-Int. 3-6-0 4-10-0
Punts-avg. 4-35.8 3-36.7
Penalties-yards 7-55 7-75
Turnovers 1 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—WC: Malaki Dowell 40-307, Tripp Pinion 21-137. MJ: Dearrius Morton 24-245, Keion Irby 3-51, Osize Daniyan 1-15, Harrison Edwards 2-11, Tyler Travers 3-(-8).
PASSING—WC: Tripp Pinion 3-6-0—9. MJ: Tyler Travers 4-10-0—117.
RECEIVING—WC: Thomas Paul 2-5, Malaki Dowell 1-4. MJ: Osize Daniyan 2-64, Keion Irby 1-36, Rayder Soto 1-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.