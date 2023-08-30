Boxscores
Friendship Christian 35, Donelson Christian 13
Friendship Christian 14 7 0 14 — 35
Donelson Christian 0 0 7 6
First quarter
Friendship Christian — Tyson Wolcott 28 run (Landon Williams kick).
Friendship Christian — Dontae Parker 30 pass from Luke Sellars (Williams kick).
Second quarter
Friendship Christian — Wolcott 28 run (Williams kick).
Third quarter
Donelson Christian — 47 pass (kick).
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian — Wolcott 3 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian — Wolcott 70 run (Williams kick).
Donelson Christian — Wesley Gober 17 run (kick failed).
Team statistics
FCS | DCA
First downs 15 12
Passing yards 34 263
— Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-5-0 16-30-1
Rushes-yards 46-326 15-(4)
Fumbles lost 2 4
Penalties-yards 3-20 3-25
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 31-305, Mason Hallum 4-21, Channing Anthony 4-12, Dontae Parker 2-4, Jaxon Pulliam 1-3, Luke Sellars 2-2.
PASSING — Friendship Christian: Luke Sellars 2-5-0 — 34.
RECEIVING — Friendship Christian: Dontae Parker 1-30, Tyson Wolcott 1-4.
Upperman 24, Lebanon 14
Lebanon 7 0 7 0 — 14
Upperman 7 17 0 0 — 24
First quarter
Upperman — Brandon Turnbow 59 pass from Bronzden Chaffin (Sebastian Stanfill kick).
Lebanon — Sean Heath 22 run (Cameron Nixon kick).
Second quarter
Upperman — Carmine Phillips 21 run (Stanfill kick).
Upperman — Stanfill 24 FG.
Upperman — Turnbow 68 interception return (Stanfill kick).
Third quarter
Lebanon — Key Crowell 6 run (Nixon kick).
Team statistics
Leb | Upp
First downs 17 16
Rushes-yards 22-81 43-217
Passing yards 191 132
— Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-32-2 9-14-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-63 8-62
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Lebanon: Sean Heath 11-61, Key Crowell 3-18, Isaiah Muraira 2-4, Andruw Hodge 1-1, Dameon Calloway 1-0, Casen Kincaid 4-(-3). Upperman: Bronzden Chaffin 16-82, Ethan Palk 16-66, Jaxson Rollins 7-38, Carmine Phillips 1-21, Ja’Lyric Cullom 3-8.
PASSING — Lebanon: Casen Kincaid 21-32-2 — 191. Upperman: Bronzden Chaffin 9-14-0 — 132.
RECEIVING — Lebanon: Dameon Calloway 6-72, Chaseton Dixon 3-55, Key Crowell 6-31, Sean Heath 3-21, John Binion 3-12. Upperman: Branson Turnbow 1-59, Carmine Phillips 3-31, Elijah Fitts 4-30, Kam Bush 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Upperman: Sebastian Stanfill.
Mt. Juliet Christian 36, Lookout Valley 28
Mt. Juliet Christian 14 8 0 14 — 36
Lookout Valley 6 14 0 8 — 28
First quarter
Lookout Valley — 83 kick return (kick blocked)
Mt. Juliet Christian — Zach Cartwright 4 run (Emiliano Colin kick).
Mt. Juliet Christian — Cole Launsby 3 run (Colin kick).
Second quarter
Lookout Valley — 33 run (kick blocked).
Lookout Valley — blocked punt return (two-point PAT).
Mt. Juliet Christian — Launsby 3 run (two-point PAT).
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet Christian — Hezekiah Amick 7 pass from Evan Padilla (two-point PAT).
Mt. Juliet Christian — Cartwright 10 run (two-point PAT failed).
Lookout Valley — 56 pass.
Wilson Central 42, Northwest 0
Northwest 0 0 0 0 — 0
Wilson Central 7 14 0 21 — 42
First quarter
Wilson Central — Chaz Martin 29 run (Jacob Almond kick), 8:52.
Second quarter
Wilson Central — Martin 21 run (run failed), 9:38.
Wilson Central — Antuan McKethan 3 run (Josh Lechner pass from Caden Webber), 2:06.
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central — Lechner 20 run (Almond kick), 10:02.
Wilson Central — McKethan 24 pass from Lechner (Almond kick), 6:56.
Wilson Central — Cy Taylor 1 run (Almond kick), 3:44.
Team statistics
NW | WC
First downs 5 15
— Rush 2 13
— Pass 2 2
— Penalty 2 0
Rushes-yards 24-8 42-294
Passing yards 18 44
— Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-17-0|3-6-0
Punts-avg. 4-40.3 3-30.3
Lost fumbles 3 1
Penalties-yards 7-36 4-46
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Wilson Central: Josh Lechner 13-96, Chaz Martin 4-45, J.R. Arnold 1-(-10), Ethan Kimes 3-47, Boston Studley 1-5, Antuan McKethan 18-111, Cy Taylor 2-1.
PASSING — Wilson Central: Josh Lechner 3-6-0 — 44.
RECEIVING — Wilson Central: Jake Luda 1-9, Chaz Martin 1-14, Antuan McKethan 1-24.
