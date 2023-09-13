Friendship Christian 42, Grace Christian 27
Friendship Christian 7 7 14 14 — 42
Grace Christian 0 7 7 7 — 21
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 2 run (Landon Williams kick).
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 2 run (Williams kick).
Grace Christian—Brock Woodard 5 run (Tucker Wolf kick).
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 9 run (Williams kick).
Grace Christian—7 pass from Kyle Davidson (Wolf kick).
Friendship Christian—Dontae Parker 60 pass from Luke Sellars (Williams kick).
Fourth quarter
Grace Christian—3 pass from Davidson (kick).
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 58 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Parker 48 interception return (Williams kick).
Grace Christian—7 pass from Davidson (Wolf kick).
Team statistics
FC GC
First downs 14 14
Rushes-yards 23-97 35-160
Passing yards 113 224
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-9-0 18-30-3
Fumbles lost 1 0
Penalties-yards 6-65 5-35
Punts-avs/ 1-40 3-36
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 27-159, Dontae Parker 2-12, Will Thompson 4-(-5), rest of team 2-(-6). Grace Christian: Brock Woodard 8-44, K. Davidson 11-34, rest of team 4-19.
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Luke Sellars 7-9-0—119. Grace Christian: Kyle Davidson 18-30-3—224.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Dontae Parker 4-91, Channing Anthony 2-13, Tyson Wolcott 1-9.
Lebanon 41, Cookeville 17
Lebanon 6 14 7 14 — 41
Cookeville 3 0 14 0 — 17
First quarter
Lebanon—Key Crowell 9 pass from Casen Kincaid (run failed), 6:09.
Cookeville—Alonzo Sanchez-cantu 37 FG, :12.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Crowell 57 pass from Kincaid (Cameron Nixon kick), 8:00.
Lebanon—Crowell 11 run (Nixon kick), 6:14.
Third quarter
Cookeville—Mason Taylor 13 run (Sanchez-cantu kick), 8:21.
Lebanon—Sean Heath 9 run (Nixon kick), 7:21.
Cookeville—Caden Outlaw 1 run (Sanchez-cantu kick), 2:24.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Chaseton Dixon 38 pass from Kincaid (Nixon kick), 11:40.
Lebanon—Crowell 58 run (Nixon kick), 8:52.
Team statistics
Leb Cook
First downs 14 18
— Rushing 10 13
— Passing 4 4
— Penalty 0 1
Rushes-yards 24-221 46-179
Passing yards 172 126
— Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-16-1 8-18-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-20 1-2
Punts-avg. 0-0 4-36.2
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Key Crowell 4-103, Sean Heath 12-87, Audruw Hodge 1-09, C.J. Woodson 3-8, Jayden McGowan 1-8, Ashton Steverson 2-3, Team 1-3. Cookeville: Thomas Johnson 16-82, Blake Owen 15-69, Caden Outlaw 12-22, Mason Taylor 2-78, Blake Barrett 1-(-2).
PASSING—Lebanon: Casen Kincaid 9-14-1—125, Gyan Ezeta 0-10-0—0, Isaiah Muraira 1-1-0—47. Cookeville: Blake Owen 8-13-1—126, Mason Taylor 0-5-0—0.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Key Crowell 6-121, Chaseton Dixon 3-51. Cookeville: Mason Taylor 3-37, Isaac Frye 2-50, Thomas Johnson 1-36, Presley Jared 1-6, Lukas Hardin 1-(-3).
Green Hill 27, Wilson Central 20
Wilson Central 7 6 0 7 — 20
Green Hill 6 0 7 14 — 27
First quarter
Green Hill — Aaron Mattingly 55 pass from Kannon Burroughs (run failed), 11:38.
Wilson Central — Antuan McKethan 36 run (Jacob Almond kick), 9:20.
Second quarter
Wilson Central — Ethan Kimes 46 pass from Gavin Mayfield (run failed), 5:04.
Third quarter
Green Hill — Nick Owens Jr. 8 pass from Burroughs (Logan McHugh kick), 7:17.
Fourth quarter
Green Hill — Mattingly 52 pass from Burroughs (McHugh kick), 7:52.
Green Hill—Brayden Jones 29 pass from Burroughs (McHugh kick), 4:56.
Wilson Central—McKethan 3 run (Almond kick), 2:08.
Team statistics
WC GH
First downs 12 14
— Rushing 7 7
— Passing 5 6
— Penalties 0 1
Rushes-yards 39-116 29-122
Passing yards 151 233
— Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-12-0 13-24-0
Punts-avg. 2-22.5 1-29.0
Penalties-yards 5-47 4-55
Lost fumbles 2 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Wilson Central: J.R. Arnold 3-8, Chaz Martin 5-7, Caden Webber 2-5, Antuan McKethan 22-101, Ethan Kimes 4-3, Gavin Mayfield 3-(-8). Green Hill: Niko Duffie 12-73, Kannon Burroughs 7-25, Omeieza Daniyan 7-24, Nick Owens Jr. 1-(-2), Brayden Jones 1-9, Team 1-(-7).
PASSING — Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 5-11-0—116, Josh Lechner 1-1-0—35. Green Hill: Kannon Burroughs 13-24-0—233.
RECEIVING — Wilson Central: JuJu Davis 3-62, Ethan Kimes 1-46, Josh Lechner 2-43. Green Hill: Aaron Mattingly 4-119, Niko Duffie 2-18, Nick Owens Jr. 3-23, Brayden Jones 4-73.
