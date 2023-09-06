Friendship Christian 42, Columbia Academy 21
Columbia Academy 7 7 7 0—21
Friendship Christian 0 6 13 23—42
First quarter
Columbia Academy—42 pass from Connor Rosson (kick).
Second quarter
Columbia Academy—8 pass from Rosson (kick).
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 13 run (kick failed).
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 2 run (two-point PAT failed).
Columbia Academy—Rosson 8 pass (kick).
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 1 run (Landon Williams kick).
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Dontae Parker 71 pass from Luke Sellars (two-point PAT).
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 1 run (two-point PAT).
Friendship Christian—Parker 86 interception return (Williams kick).
Team statistics
CA FC
First downs 14 19
Rushes-yards 29-61 33-171
Passing yards 207 144
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-32-1 6-10-2
Fumbles lost 1 0
Penalties-yards 12-125 14-146
Punts-avg. 6-39 3-45
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Columbia Academy: M. Baldwin 18-28, Z.Nash 1-0, Connor Rosson 6-(-38), rest of team 4-71. Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 25-140, Dontae Parker 3-45, Mason Hallum 1-4, rest of team 4-(-18).
PASSING—Columbia Academy: Connor Rosson17-32-1—207. Friendship Christian: Luke Sellars 6-10-2—144.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Dontae Parker 3-95, Channing Anthony 3-49.
Lebanon 35, Warren County 13
Warren County 6 7 0 0—13
Lebanon 14 14 0 7—35
First quarter
Warren County—Kalin M. Latina 21 pass from Alex Van Vuuren (kick blocked), 4:55.
Lebanon—Sean Heath 16 run (Cameron Nixon kick), 3:14.
Lebanon—Heath 4 run (Nixon kick), 1:01.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Key Crowell 43 pass from Casen Kincaid (Nixon kick), 7:29.
Warren County—Van Vuuren 9 run (Garryn Dugin kick), :38.
Lebanon—Crowell 73 pass from Kincaid (Nixon kick), :14.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Andruw Hodge 5 pass from Kincaid (Juan Jimenez kick), 9:51.
Team statistics
WC Leb
First downs 10 15
—Rushing 3 9
—Passing 6 6
—Penalty 1 0
Rushes-yards 24-25 35-138
Passing yards 146 214
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-25-4 13-16-0
Lost fumbles 0 2
Punts-avg. 4-36.3 3-42.7
Penalties-yards 2-10 7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Warren County: Kalin M. Latina 11-9, PJ Truax 4-10, Garryn Duggin 1-(-9), Kylan Moore 2-7, Alex Van Vuuren 4-8, Isaiah Robledo 2-0, Lebanon: Casen Kincaid 4-(-13), Key Crowell 2-37, Team 2-(-11), Dameon Calloway 1-6, Sean Heath 17-93, Jayden McGowan 4-5, Ashton Steverson 2-9, CJ Woodson 3-12.
PASSING—Warren County: Alex Van Vuuren 5-8-1—75. Brady Swallows 4-17-3—71. Lebanon: Casen Kincaid 13-16-0—214.
RECEIVING—Warren County: Talin Mullican 2-48, Isaiah Robledo 2-9, Kalin M. Latina 3-74, Adrian Harris 1-0, Gage Harris 1-15. Lebanon: TJ Searcy 1-9, Chaseton Dixon 1-10, Key Crowell 6-157, Dameon Calloway 4-33, Andruw Hodge 1-5.
Providence Christian 35, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
Providence Christian|9|12|8|6—35
Mt. Juliet Christian|0|0|7|0—7
First quarter
Providence Christian—Safety. Runner tackled in end zone.
Providence Christian—Aiden Bolden 62 kick return (kick)
Second quarter
Providence Christian—Rowland 6 pass from Marks (kick blocked).
Providence Christian—Bolden interception return (kick blocked)
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet Christian—Zach Cartwright 1 run (Vasconcelos kick).
Providence Christian—Rowland 7 pass from Rowland (kick blocked).
Fourth quarter
Providence Christian—Rowland 42 pass from Marks (kick blocked).
Wilson Central 28, LaVergne 13
Wilson Central 7 13 0 8—28
LaVergne 0 6 7 0—13
First quarter
Wilson Central—Ethan Kimes 4 run (Jacob Almond kick).
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Kimes 36 pass from Josh Lechner (Almond kick).
LaVergne— 13 run (kick failed).
Wilson Central—Juelle Davis 30 pass from Lechner (two-point PAT failed).
Third quarter
LaVergne—11 run (kick).
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central—Antuan McKethan 47 run (two-point PAT failed).
Wilson Central—Safety. Kimes.
Team statistics
WC LaV
First downs 12 8
Rushes-yards 34-171 33-44
Passing yards 120 51
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-14-1 6-16-0
Fumbles lost 1 1
Punts-avg. 3-28.0 4-42.8
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Antuan McKethan 14-153, Josh Lechner 13-20, Cy Taylor 3-6, Ethan Kimes 1-4, Chaz Martin 2-(-8), rest of team 1-(-4).
PASSING—Wilson Central: Josh Lechner 7-14-1—120.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Ethan Kimes 2-68, Juelle Davis 1-30, Keandre Gibson 1-7, Antuan McKethan 1-5, Jake Ludovissie 1-5, rest of team 1-5.
