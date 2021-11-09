Lebanon 42, Stewarts Creek 7
Stewarts Creek 7 0 0 0—7
Lebanon 0 21 14 7—42
First quarter
Stewarts Creek — Nigel Maynard 67 blocked field goal return (Upton Bellenfant kick), :08.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 27 pass from Jaylen Abston (Sean Redmond kick), 9:12.
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 24 pass from Devin Greene (Redmond kick), 1:56.
Lebanon—Rubin Brinkley 57 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), :02.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Logue 26 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 11:28.
Lebanon—Brandon Martin 10 run (Redmond kick), 4:58.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Crowell 37 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 7:42.
Team statistics
SC Leb
First downs 2 19
—Rushing 2 10
—Passing 0 9
—Penalty 0 0
Rushes-yards 24-49 35-183
Passing yards 65 303
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-15-0 15-20-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 6-57
Punts-avg. 4-37.5 1-39.0
Lost fumbles 2 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Stewarts Creek: Javarion Otey 16-48, Gabriel Walker 3-17, Nathan Hampton 3-(-14), Tayden Mounivong 2-(-2). Lebanon: Brandon Martin 10-43, Kemontez Logue 1-6, Anthony Crowell 3-12, Jaylen Abston 7-64, Devin Greene 10-46, Sean Heath 4-12.
PASSING—Stewarts Creek: Nathan Hampton 8-13-0—30, Tayden Mounivong 1-1-0—34, Upton Bellenfant 0-1-0—0. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 14-19-0—279, Devin Greene 1-1-0—24.
RECEIVING—Stewarts Creek: Javarian Otey 2-11, Tayden Mounivong 5-17, No. 18 1-2, Nathan Hampton 1-35. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 6-166, Devin Greene 4-12, Nolan Sandefur 1-11, Kemontez Logue 3-57, Rubin Brinkley 1-57.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Lebanon: Sean Redmond 27 (blocked).
Friendship Christian 58, Tipton-Rosemark 0
Tipton-Rosemark 0 0 0 0—0
Friend. Christ. 14 27 10 7—58
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 3 run (Landon Williams kick), 7:36.
Friendship Christian—Garrett Weekly 16 run (Williams kick), 5:47.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 34 run (fumbled snap), 11:52.
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 30 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 8:21.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 38 interception return (Williams kick), 7:00.
Friendship Christian—Morgan McGregor 13 run (Williams kick), 4:49.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Weekly 8 run (Williams kick), 7:54.
Friendship Christian—Williams 34 FG, 2:37.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Elijah Stockton 13 run (Williams kick), 5:09.
Team statistics
T-R FCS
First downs 3 9
Rushes-yards 31-(-21) 28-172
Passing yards 39 88
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-18-2 6-8-1
Fumbles-lost 6-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 9-66 3-34
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Tipton-Rosemark: Payne Fullen 4-14, Cole Devitt 8-12, Sam Cannon 7-(-37), Alex Blue 5-(-8), Tyler Byrd 3-12, Nix Fullen 3-(-9), Will Brenner 1-(-5). Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 5-56, Tyson Wolcott 5-62, Morgan McGregor 5-29, Aiden Caron 2-(-7), Mason Hallum 4-(-6), J.J.Pruneau 4-16, Channing Anthony 1-9, Elijah Stockton 1-13.
PASSING—Tipton-Rosemark: Payne Fullen 1-1-0—7, Sam Cannon 7-17-2—32. Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 6-8-1—88.
RECEIVING—Tipson-Rosemark: Tyler Byrd 7-37, Alex Blue 1-2. Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 4-67, Riggs Rowe 1-10, Chase Eakes 1-11.
Watertown 45,
Bledsoe County 7
BCHS 0 7 7 0— 7
WHS 14 10 14 7—45
First quarter
WHS — Brayden Cousino 9 run (Trey Pack kick), 7:15.
WHS — Adam Cooper 17 run (Pack kick), 1:37
Second quarter
WHS — Kaden Seay 2 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 10:54.
BCHS — Jonathan Thomas 2 run (Triston Boring kick), 4:02.
WHS — Pack 29 FG :31.
Third quarter
WHS — Cooper 91 run (Pack kick), 9:50.
WHS — Kwame Seay 2 run (Pack kick), 2:49.
Fourth quarter
WHS — Kaden Seay 21 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 6:05.
Team statistics
WHS Bled
First downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 33-269 33-95
Passing yards 228 82
Comp.-Att-Int. 14-17-0 9-18-1
Punts-yards 0-00.0 3-27.0
Penalties-yards 4-27 3-10
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Bledsoe: Gunner Sweatt 19-71, Cadillac Siever 8-30, Cayman Siever 1-2, Jonathan Thomas 5-(-8). Watertown: Adam Cooper 19-200, Brayden Cousino 6-41, Kwame Seay 7-34, Brady Watts 2-17, Hayden Dicken 1-4.
PASSING—Bledsoe: Jonathan Thomas 9-18-1-82. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 14-17-0-228.
RECEIVING—Bledsoe: Cadillac Siever 3-29, James Reece 2-27, Garrett Tharpe 2-17, David Boynton 1-6, Gunner Sweatt 1-(-1). Watertown: Kaden Seay 4-73, Brady Watts 3-49, Lance Fripp 2-37, Hayden Dicken 2-34, Logan Farless 2-19, Adam Cooper 1-6.
