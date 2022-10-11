Wilson Central 39, Station Camp 30
Station Camp 0 | 16 | 8 | 6—30
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Station Camp 0 | 16 | 8 | 6—30
Wilson Central 0 | 13 | 14 | 12—39
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Esteban Hurtado 26 FG, 10:41.
Wilson Central—Gavin Mayfield 1 run (Hurtado kick), 8:43.
Station Camp—Cade Abner 13 run (Luke Dickens run), 6:47.
Station Camp—Dickens 5 run (Sanders Ellis pass from Dickens), 2:37.
Wilson Central—Hurtado 40 FG, 0:00.
Third quarter
Wilson Central—Mario Marshall 2 run (Hurtado kick), 10:10.
Wilson Central—Jase Neuble 3 run (Hurtado kick), 5:09.
Station Camp—Dickens 17 run (Abner run), 3:04.
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central—Hurtado 39 FG, 11:48.
Wilson Central—Safety. Marshall tackles runner in end zone, 8:11/
Wilson Central—Neuble 6 run (Hurtado kick), 1:45.
Station Camp—Ellis 12 pass from Dickens (no try), 0:00.
Team statistics
SC | WC
First downs15 | 14
—Rushing 9 | 12
—Passing6 | 2
—Penalty0 | 2
Rushes-yards38-203 | 51-252
Passing yards91 | 28
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-10-1 | 6-9-0
Lost fumbles 1 | 1
Penalties-yards9-103 | 8-57
Punts-avg. 5-29.0 | 4-40.5
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Station Camp: Cade Abner 3-12, Sanders Ellis 1-1, Blake Lancaster 3-15, Robert Bogus 8-61, Trevon Barfield 9-48, Luke Dickens 14-66. Wilson Central: Jase Neuble 12-79, Gavin Mayfield 7-(-4), George Monachino IV 3-12, Mario Marshall 10-69, Antuan McKethan 19-96.
PASSING—Station Camp: Luke Dickens 7-9-1—91, Blake Lancaster 0-1-0—0. Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 6-9-0—28.
RECEIVING—Station Camp: Blake Lancaster 5-72, Mason Murray 1-7, Sanders Ellis 1-12. Wilson Central: Mario Marshall 1-1, Josh Lechner 2-15, Jase Neuble 3-12.
Watertown 3 | 3 | 17 | 3—26
Harpeth 0 | 0 0 | 0—0
First quarter
Watertown—Trey Pack 31 FG, 4:12.
Second quarter
Watertown—Pack 21 FG, :18.
Third quarter
Watertown—K.K. West 5 run (Pack kick), 8:26.
Watertown—Pack 37 FG, 1:44.
Watertown—Garner Creswell 12 interception return (Pack kick), :18.
Fourth quarter
Watertown—Pack 35 FG, :56.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.