Wilson Central 31, White County 28
White County 6 0 7 15—28
Wilson Central 7 21 3 0—31
First quarter
Wilson Central—Tavin Hardin 20 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 5:15.
White County—Thomas Paul 34 pass from Tripp Pinion (kick failed), 2:03.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Jase Neuble 5 run (Hurtado kick), 11:12.
Wilson Central—George Monachino IV 2 run (Hurtado kick), 6:22.
Wilson Central—Hardin 2 run (Hurtado kick), :16.
Third quarter
White County—Pinion 47 run (Nate Mullins kick), 8:03.
Wilson Central—Hurtado 44 FG, 3:23.
Fourth quarter
White County—Paul 15 pass from Pinion (Pinion run), 11:23.
White County—Pinion 14 run (Mullins kick), 5:28.
Team statistics
White Wilson
First downs 20 18
—Rushing 13 11
—Passing 6 5
—Penalty 1 2
Rushes-yards 35-243 44-278
Passing yards 112 136
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-15-1 8-8-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 7-52
Punts-avg. 1-49.0 1-44.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—White County: Malaki Dowell 6-23, Owen Adams 5-14, Demarious Dowell 2-6, Nate Mullins 1-8, Tripp Pinion 21-192. Wilson Central: Jase Neuble 10-67, Tavin Hardin 14-112, Antuan McKethan 8-43, Gavin Mayfield 6-8, George Monachino IV 1-2, Mario Marshall 5-46.
PASSING—White County: Tripp Pinion 9-15-1—112. Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 7-7-0—113, Jase Neuble 1-1-0—23.
RECEIVING—White County: Thomas Paul 3-56, Payton Simpson 1-7, Grayson Walker 2-10, Antonio Purvis 3-39. Wilson Central: Jase Neuble 2-41, Mario Marshall 6-95.
East Robertson 12, Watertown 6, oT
Watertown 0 0 0 6 0—12
East Robertson 0 6 0 0 0—6
Second quarter
East Robertson—Jonathan Rosiles 37 FG, 11:12.
East Robertson—Rosiles 25 FG, :02.
Fourth quarter
Watertown—Garner Creswell 1 run (kick failed), 11:49.
Overtime
East Robertson—Zech Prince 2 run (kick failed).
Lebanon 41, Shelbyville 7
Lebanon 21 13 7 0—41
Shelbyville 7 0 0 0—7
First quarter
Shelbyville—Rocky Chandler 64 run (Ben Betzleberger kick), 11:15.
Lebanon—Sean Heath 1 run (Juan Jimenez kick).
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 67 pass from Jaylen Abston (Jimenez kick), 6:45.
Lebanon—Heath 5 run (Jimenez kick).
Second quarter
Lebanon—Nolan Sandefur 28 pass from Abston (kick failed), 8:40.
Lebanon—Crowell 52 pass from Abston (Jimenez kick), 5:50.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Andrew Hodge 4 run (Jimenez kick).
Team statistics
Leb Shelby
First downs 13 7
Rushes-yards 31-184 23-80
Passing yards 250 102
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-17-0 9-13-0
Fumbles lost 0 0
Penalties-yards 4-50 5-40
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 5-34, Sean Heath 14-87, Anthony Crowell 1-17, Andrew Hodge 10-45, Cade Thorne 1-0, Denzerio Weir 1-1. Shelbyville: Rocky Chandler 10-82.
PASSING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 7-13-0—247, Casen Kincaid 1-2-0—3, Isaiah Muraiah 0-1-0—0. Shelbyville: Jake Preston 9-18-0—102.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 4-188, Nolan Sandefur 2-54, Key Crowell 1-5, Ty Swindell 1-3.
Friendship Christian 41, Bell Buckle Webb 7
Friendship Christian 14 21 14 0—41
Webb 7 0 0 0—7
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 41 interception return (Landon Williams kick).
Webb—88 pass (Gustavo Machado kick).
Friendship Christian—Chase Eakes 24 pass from Garrett Weekly (Williams kick).
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Weekly 7 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Weekly 5 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Chase Eakes 4 pass from Weekly (Williams kick).
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 13 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Mason Hallum 6 run (Williams kick).
Team statistics
FC Webb
First downs 14 6
Rushing yards 23-195 21-(7)
Passing yards 195 98
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-20-0 8-22-1
Lost fumbles 1 1
Penalties-yards 3-27 5-35
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 11-122, Garrett Weekly 6-49, Will Thompson 5-18, Mason Hallum 1-6.
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 6-16-0—101, Luke Sellars 2-4-0—47.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 2-50, Chase Eakes 3-42, Channing Anthony 1-30, Bradyn Stringer 1-17, J.J. Pruneau 1-9.
