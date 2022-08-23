Rossview 16, Wilson Central 14
Rossview | 10 | 6 | 0 | 0—16
Wilson Central | 7 | 0 | 7 | 0—14
First quarter
Rossview—DeAntwan Young Jr. 12 run (Chance Siler kick), 9:41.
Rossview—Siler 34 FG, 2:54.
Wilson Central—Jase Neuble 75 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), :50.
Second quarter
Rossview—Jamarcus Caldwell 14 pass from Reed Bryant (kick failed), 5:56.
Third quarter
Wilson Central—Tavin Hardin 3 run (Hurtado kick), 5:15.
Team statistics
| Ross | WC
First downs | 13 | 12
—Rushing | 10 | 12
—Passing | 3 | 0
—Penalty | 0 | 0
Rushes-yards | 36-146 | 39-246
Passing yards | 136 | 9
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-9-1 | 2-6-0
Punts-avg. | 3-36.3 | 4-37.8
Penalties-yards | 5-25 | 3-25
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Rossview: Brandon Rushing 14-58, Chance Siler 1-(-1), DeAntwan Young Jr. 14-84, Reed Bryant 5-2, Jamarcus Caldwell 2-3. Wilson Central: Ethan Kimes 5-23, Tavin Hardin 15-63, Jase Neuble 9-112, Brendan Demediuk 4-(-2), Antuan McKethan 1-3, Mario Marshall 5-47.
PASSING—Rossview: Reed Bryant 4-9-1—136. Wilson Central: Brendan Demediuk 2-6-0—9.
RECEIVING—Rossview: Jamarcus Caldwell 2-97, J.T. Sims 1-38, ?-1. Wilson Central: Jase Neuble 1-0, Mario Marshall 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado 41 (wide left).
Lebanon 49, Antioch 14
Lebanon | 35 | 7 | 7 | 7—49
Antioch | 0 | 7 | 0 | 7—14
First quarter
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 88 kick return (Sean Redmond kick), 11:44.
Lebanon—Crowell 2 pass from Jaylen Abston (Redmond kick), 9:07.
Lebanon—Crowell 37 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 6:51.
Lebanon—Key Crowell 12 blocked punt return (Redmond kick), 5:43.
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 45 interception return (Redmond kick), 3:37.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Sean Heath 2 run (Redmond kick), 7:19.
Antioch—Jayden Fowler 45 pass from Devin Tusie (Daniel Bravo kick), 1:08.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Payton Hodge 7 pass from Casen Kincaid (Juan Jiminez kick), 6:08.
Antioch—Tremain James 66 pass from Tusie (Bravo kick), :51.
Team statistics
| Leb | Ant
First downs | 7 | 3
Rushes-yards | 16-120 | 13-24
Passing yards | 150 | 148
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 9-11-0 | 6-19-2
Penalties-yards | 4-20 | 4-21
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Sean Heath 6-54, Jaylen Abston 1-32, Rubin Brinkley 1-4, Payton Hodge 7-19, Denzerio Weir 1-11. Antioch: Moore 5-19, Tusie 6-2, Coffee 2-3.
PASSING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 5-7-0—99, Casen Kincaid 4-4-0—51.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 3-51, Nolan Sandefur 1-43, Rubin Brinkley 1-5, Key Crowell 3-44, Payton Hodge 1-7. Antioch: Belton 3-29, James 1-66, Fowler 2-58.
Friendship Christian 40 Trousdale County 12
FCS | 21 | 13 | 0 | 6—40
TC | 0 | 0 | 12 | 0—12
First quarter
FCS—Brock Montgomery 58 pass from Garrett Weekly (Landon Williams kick), 7:22.
FCS—Weekly 15 run (Williams kick), 4:20
FCS—Montgomery 20 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 1:19.
Second quarter
FCS—Montgomery 69 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 7:16.
FCS—Tyson Wolcott 1 run (kick failed), 1:05.
Third quarter
TC—Brian Banks 14 pass from Kobyn Calhoun (run failed), 2:02.
TC—Calhoun 68 run (run failed), :02.
Fourth quarter
FCS—Wolcott 39 run (run failed), 10:48.
Team statistics
| FCS | TC
First downs | 4 | 10
Rushes-yards | 27-148 | 39-232
Passing yards | 147 | 21
Comp.-att-int. | 3-6-0 | 2-7-0
Punts-yards | 3-44.3 | 4-25.5
Penalties-yards | 6-60 | 4-21
Turnovers | 0 | 2
Individual statistics
RUSHING—FCS: Tyson Wolcott 11-85, Garrett Weekly 7-35, Will Thompson 6-33, Chase Eakes 1-0, Channing Anthony 1-(-1), Team 1-(-4). TC: Brian Banks 6-73, Kobyn Calhoun 6-59, A.J. Adams 11-50, Jake Ferguson 5-32, E.J. Douglas 2-10, Cole Gregory 5-9, Noah Cook 1-0.
PASSING—FCS: Garrett Weekly 3-6-0-147. TC: Kobyn Calhoun 2-5-0-21, Noah Cook 0-2-0.
RECEIVING—FCS: Brock Montgomery 3-147. TC: Brian Banks 1-14, Noah Cook 1-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.