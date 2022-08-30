Lebanon 43, Wilson Central 3
Wilson Central 0 3 0 0 —3
Lebanon 7 15 14 7 —43
First quarter
Lebanon—Jaylen Abston 15 run (Sean Redmond kick), 8:00
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Esteban Hurtado 31 FG, 4:49.
Lebanon—Nolan Sandefur 28 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 3:18.
Lebanon—Safety: Kelondrius Crowell blocks punt out of end zone, 1:41.
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 80 kick return (kick failed).
Third quarter
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 36 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 8:09.
Lebanon—Kelondrius Crowell 14 pass from Abston (Redmond kick). 4:42.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Kelondrius Crowell 78 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 6:00.
Team statistics
WC Leb
First downs 12 12
—Rushing 9 4
—Passing 3 8
—Penalty 0 0
Rushes-yards 41-158 14-81
Passing yards 27 243
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-11-1 12-18-0
Penalties-yards 2-17 7-62
Punts-avg. 4-25.3 2-37.5
Lost fumbles 1 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Tavin Hardin 13-39, Brendan Demediuk 6-28, Jase Neuble 7-37, Ethan Kimes 8-44, Team 1-0, Gavin Mayfield 4-1, Antuan McKethan 1-1, Mario Marshall 1-8. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 3-47, Sean Heath 8-27, Jaylen Abston 2-24, Andrew Hodge 1-1.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Brendan Demediuk 4-7-0—30, Gavin Mayfield 1-4-1—(-3). Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 10-16-0—224, Casen Kincaid 2-2-0—19.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: George Monachino IV 1-13, Mario Marshall 2-18, Tavin Hardin 1-(1), Brenden Jones 1-(-3). Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 5-89, Nolan Sandefur 1-28, Rubin Brinkley 2-15, Kelondrius Crowell 2-92, Cameron Nixon 1-5, Josh Bass 1-14.
Friendship Christian 69, Mt. Juliet Christian 0
Mt. Juliet Christian 0 0 0 0 —0
Friendship Christian 46 9 0 14 —69
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 37 pass from Garrett Weekly (Landon Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 8 interception return (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Safety.
Friendship Christian—Chase Eakes 33 pass from Weekly (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Safety.
Friendship Christian—Weekly 32 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 2 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 12 interception return (Williams kick.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Safety.
Friendship Christian—Will Thompson 1 run (Wilson Boyd kick).
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Luke Sellars 5 run (Boyd kick).
Friendship Christian—Aiden Caron 6 run (Boyd kick).
Team statistics
MJC FC
First downs 0 14
Rushes-yards 16-(-)90 21-177
Passing yards 1 176
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-13-3 11-13-0
Fumbles lost 1 1
Penalties-yards 6-42 8-67
Punts-avg. 2-40 1-51
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Will Thompson 7-66, Tyson Wolcott 4-48, Aiden Caron 2-37, Garrett Weekly 1-32, Luke Sellars 4-7, Team 3-(-13).
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 9-10-0—162, Luke Sellars 2-3-0—14.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Chase Eakes 4-66, Brock Montgomery 2-59, Channing Anthony 2-34, J.J. Pruneau 1-10, Sammy Pruneau 1-5, Tyson Wolcott 1-2.
Watertown 28, Gordonsville 13
WHS 0 14 14 0 — 28
GHS 0 0 7 6 — 13
Second quarter
WHS — Kaiden West 1 run (Trey Pack kick).
WHS — Garner Creswell 26 interception return (Pack kick).
Third quarter
GHS — Bryson Greer 1 run (Gavin Huddleston kick.)
WHS — West 3 run (Pack kick).
WHS — West 3 run (Pack kick).
Fourth quarter
GHS — Dalton Hancock 26 pass from Matthew Albritton (kick failed).
