Lebanon 30, Shelbyville 8
Shelbyville 0 8 0 0—8
Lebanon 13 3 14 0—30
First quarter
Lebanon—Jaylen Abston 95 run (kick failed), 5:48.
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 53 pass from Abston (Sean Redmond kick), :08.
Second quarter
Shelbyville—Gavin Donegan 31 pass from Kade Cunningham (Cunningham run), 8:55.
Lebanon—Redmond 34 FG, 3:34.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Brandon Martin 11 run (Redmond kick), 10:21.
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 15 run (Redmond kick), 5:01.
Team statistics
Shelby Leb
First downs 18 12
—Rushing 11 4
—Passing 7 6
—Penalty 0 1
Rushes-yds 32-184 30-184
Passing yards 176 164
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-23-2 8-15-0
Penalties-yards 7-54 7-68
Punts-avg. 2-29.0 1-38.0
Lost fumbles 0 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Shelbyville: Laquan Young 16-111, Kade Cunningham 14-58, Ray’duan Crenshaw 2-15. Lebanon: Brandon Martin 9-22, Jaylen Abston 8-128, Devin Greene 10-17, Anthony Crowell 3-17.
PASSING—Shelbyville: Kade Cunningham 9-23-2—176. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 8-15-0—164.
RECEIVING—Shelbyville: Gavin Donegan 3-88, Cameron Grogran 2-32, Kendall Trice 3-50, Will Gallimore 1-6. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 6-104, Kemontez Logue 1-53, Devin Greene 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Shelbyville: Ben Betzelberger 38 (wide left).
Friendship Christian 51, Bell Buckle Webb 0
Webb 0 0 0 0—0
Friendship Ch. 35 7 0 9—51
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 64 run (Landon Williams kick), 8:43.
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 16 pass from Garrett Weekly (Williams kick), 7:49.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 1 run (Williams kick), 6:32.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 7 run (Williams kick), 6:05.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 34 run (Williams kick), :26.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 48 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 3:26.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Williams 27 FG, 12:00.
Friendship Christian—Dillon Johnson 55 run (kick failed), 3:00.
Team statistics
Webb FCS
First downs 5 12
Rushing yards 5 288
Passing yards 45 80
Fumbles lost 2 0
Penalties-yards 9-81 6-45
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Webb: A. Leavy 1-1, Z. Atwood 1-0, Team 15-4. Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 6-158, Dillon Johnson 1-55, Mason Hallum 10-43, Team 6-32.
PASSING—Webb: W. Coop 5-19-0—45. Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 4-6-0—78, Elijah Stockton 2-2-0—2.
RECEIVING—Webb: T. Comage 1-28, Z. Atwood 2-5. Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 2-64, Chase Eakes 2-14, Channing Anthony 1-5, Jacob Chapman 1-(-3).
Wilson Central 43, White County 39
Wilson Cent. 7 10 20 6—43
White Co. 14 12 0 12—38
First quarter
White County—Malaki Dowell 4 run (kick blocked), 7:29.
Wilson Central—Jase Nueble 63 run (Alex Atwell kick), 5:34.
White County—Dowell 18 run (Tripp Pinion run), 1:45.
Second quarter
White County—Dowell 79 run (kick blocked), 9:04.
Wilson Central—Eli Burgess 42 run (Atwell kick), 4:26.
White County—Dowell 47 run (run failed), 2:16.
Wilson Central—Atwell 29 FG, :03.
Third quarter
Wilson Central—Hayden Shults 1 run (pass failed), 10:24.
Wilson Central—Nueble 61 run (Atwell kick), 6:45.
Wilson Central—Blake Hobbs 17 run (Atwell kick), 4:38.
Fourth quarter
White County—Dowell 1 run (run failed), 11:55.
White County—Pinion 10 run (pass failed), 4:52.
Wilson Central—Seaton Hapner 38 run (run failed), 2:45.
Team statistics
Wilson White
First downs 18 27
—Rushing 13 27
—Passing 2 0
—Penalty 3 0
Rushes-yds 39-361 63-510
Passing yards 39 5
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-8-1 1-3-1
Penalties-yards 4-40 8-55
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
Punts-avg. 2-30.0 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Jase Nueble 12-196, Blake Hobbs 8-68, Eli Burgess 1-42, Seaton Hapner 3-42, Hayden Shults 4-7, Robbie Spickard 4-4, Tavin Harden 4-2, Team 3-0. White County: Malaki Dowell 45-467, Tripp Pinion 8-30, Javyn Strode 10-13.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Hayden Shults 2-7-1—39. White County: Christian Kelso 1-1-0—5, Tripp Pinion 0-2-1—0.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Blake Hobbs 2-39. White County: No. 88 1-5.
Watertown 42, East Robertson 8
ER 0 0 0 8—8
WHS 21 14 7 0—42
First quarter
WHS — Adams Cooper 2 run (Trey Pack kick), 10:25.
WHS — Cooper 17 run (Pack kick), 7:08.
WHS — Cooper 8 run (Pack kick), 6:07.
Second quarter
WHS — Cooper 46 run (Pack kick), 4:51.
WHS — Cooper 25 run (Pack kick), 3:50.
Third quarter
WHS — Brady Watts 12 pass from Brayden Cousino (Pack kick), 7:01.
Fourth quarter
ER — Shaun Groves 33 pass from Carson Craig (Craig pass to Groves), :27
Team statistics
ER WHS
First downs 6 9
Rushes-yards 27-56 31-198
Passing yards 47 65
Comp.-Att-Int. 3-10-1 5-13-2
Punts-yards 3-30.0 0-00.0
Penalties-yards 7-69 3-34
Individual statistics
RUSHING—East Robertson: Zech Prince 18-68, Isaiah Groves 2-13, Shaun Groves 3-(-2), Sean Cook 1-(-5), Collin Cook 3-(18). Watertown: Adam Cooper 16-146, DeAndre Wright 4-27, Kaden Carter 4-17, Kwame Seay 2-8, Ethan Hale 1-4, Bret Price 1-1, Brayden Cousino 3-(-5).
PASSING—East Robertson: Collin Cook 2-6-0-14, Carson Craig 1-3-1-33. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 5-12-1-65, Bret Price 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING—East Robertson: Shaun Groves 2-32, Elijah Groves 1-15. Watertown: Adam Cooper 2-9. Kaden Seay 1-31, Bret Price 1-13, Brady Watts 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Trey Pack 47 (blocked).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.