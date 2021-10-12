Lebanon 35, Mt. Juliet 0
Mt. Juliet 0 0 0 0—0
Lebanon 7 14 7 7—35
First quarter
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 5 pass from Jaylen Abston (Sean Redmond kick), :49.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Abston 2 run (Redmond kick), 3:43.
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 75 interception return (Redmond kick), :20.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Abston 1 run (Redmond kick), 4:12.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Abston 6 run (Redmond kick), 4:42.
Team statistics
MJ Leb
First downs 12 16
-Rushing 8 9
-Passing 3 6
-Penalty 1 1
Rushes-yards 32-137 36-183
Passing yards 41 185
-Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-14-1 13-17-0
Penalties-yards 4-29 4-52
Punts-avg. 5-34.2 2-16.5
Fumbles lost 0 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Mt. Juliet: Griffin Throneberry 15-68, Stephen Swoner 2-12, Conner Ruppert 1-(-1), Garrison Lewis 4-9, Jaylen Holmes 2-3, Osize Daniyan 1-13, Amarion Workings 1-1, Walter Bowers IV 1-1, Devonte Ford 5-31. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 3-24, Jaylen Abston 10-38, Rubin Brinkley 1-3, Brandon Martin 2-4, Devin Greene 20-114.
PASSING—Mt. Juliet: Stephen Swoner 6-14-0—41. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 13-17-0—185.
RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet: Osize Daniyan 2-1, Walter Bowers IV 2-23, Griffin Throneberry 2-17. Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 9-129, Nolan Sandefur 1-37, Kemontez Logue 1-5, Devin Greene 1-1, Rubin Brinkley 1-13.
Watertown 49, Harpeth 0
Harpeth 0 0 0 0—0
Watertown 35 14 0 0—49
First quarter
Watertown—Brayden Cousino 35 run (Trey Pack kick), 11:40.
Watertown—Brady Watts 4 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 8:44.
Watertown—Adam Cooper 54 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 5:23.
Watertown—DeAndre Wright 25 run (Pack kick), 4:45.
Watertown—Wright 5 run (Pack kick), 1:24.
Second quarter
Watertown—Cooper 26 run (Pack kick), 11:46.
Watertown—Kaden Carter 5 run (Pack kick), 3:15.
Team statistics
Harp Wat
First downs 6 19
-Rushing 5 12
-Passing 1 7
-Penalty 0 0
Rushes-yards 25-68 33-247
Passing yards 28 131
-Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-9-2 8-13-1
Penalties-yards 1-5 5-45
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Punts-avg. 3-24.0 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Harpeth: Landen Perry 6-54, Lionel Marquardt 15-25, Brenden Huffines 1-(-1), Hayden Penrod 3-(-10). Watertown: DeAndre Wright 8-80, Adam Cooper 7-72, Kaden Carter 11-52, Brayden Cousino 1-35, Bret Price 4-2, Team 2-(-14).
PASSING—Harpeth: Hayden Penrod 3-9-2—28. Watertown, Bret Price 6-8-1—73, Brayden Cousino 2-5-0—58.
RECEIVING—Harpeth: Landen Perry 1-12, Luke Summers 1-11, James Nelson 1-5. Watertown: Adam Cooper 1-54, Ethan Owen 2-41, Zack Self 1-20, Marcus Reynolds 3-12, Brady Watts 1-4.
Station Camp 41, Wilson Central 16
WC 10 0 0 6—16
SC 7 13 7 14—41
First quarter
Wilson Central—Esteban Hurtado 25 FG, 9:02.
Wilson Central—Hayden Shults 3 run (Hurtado kick), 5:23.
Station Camp—Brandon Griffin 50 pass from Parker Brown (George Ligon kick), 2:55.
Second quarter
Station Camp—Brown 15 run (kick failed), :29.
Station Camp—Junior Bogus 29 run (Ligon kick), 2:19.
Third quarter
Station Camp—Bogus 1 run (Ligon kick), 1:30.
Fourth quarter
Station Camp—Brown 1 run (Ligon kick), 10:33.
Wilson Central—Blake Hobbs 3 run (run failed), 4.57.
Station Camp—Luke Dickens 27 pass from Brown (Ligon kick), 2:30.
Team statistics
WC SC
First downs 13 19
-Rushing 9 14
-Passing 3 5
-Penalty 1 0
Rushes-yards 35-180 46-199
Passing yards 48 171
-Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-13-1 12-18-0
Penalties-yards 2-5 3-15
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-avg. 2-23.5 3-34.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Blake Hobbs 11-64, Hayden Shults 8-42, Jase Nueble 4-24, Seaton Hapner 1-24, Eli Burgess 5-17, Robbie Spickard 6-9. Station Camp: Junior Bogus 17-94, Cooper Green 17-53, Luke Dickens 10-36, Parker Brown 2-16.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Hayden Shults 5-13-1—48. Station Camp: Parker Brown 12-18-0—171.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Jase Nueble 1-15, Seaton Hapner 2-15, Alex Atwell 1-15, Blake Hobbs 1-3. Station Camp: Brandon Griffin 3-59, Luke Dickens 3-48, Cooper Green 1-30, Connor Kemp 1-26, Blake Lancaster 2-6, Ashton Moore 1-3, Jeremiah Vines 1-(-1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado.
