Green Hill 35, Wilson Central 0
Wilson Central | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
Green Hill | 7 | 21 | 7 | 0—35
First quarter
Green Hill—Brax Lamberth 4 run (Sam Crickmar kick), 6:08.
Second quarter
Green Hill—Cade Mahoney 5 run (Crickmar kick), 10:46.
Green Hill—Lamberth 15 run (Crickmar kick), 9:18.
Green Hill—Isaiah Lopez 48 interception return (Crickmar kick), 6:24.
Third quarter
Green Hill—Kaleb Carver 44 pass from Mahoney (Crickmar kick), 6:01.
Team statistics
| WC | GH
First downs | 7 | 11
—Rushing | 6 | 9
—Passing | 0 | 2
—Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 33-132 | 29-169
Passing yards | 25 | 79
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 5-11-2 | 5-12-0
Punts-avg. | 5-32.2 | 3-32.0
Penalties-yards | 3-25 | 7-55
Lost fumbles | 1 | 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Tavin Hardin 12-51, Jase Neuble 8-22, Ethan Kimes 10-65. George Monachino IV 1-(-1), Gavin Mayfield 2-(-5). Green Hill: Cade Mahoney 8-63, Brax Lamberth 14-70, Niko Duffie 1-12, Kaleb Carver 1-13, Ethan Choate 3-5, Wyatt Bizwell 2-11.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 5-11-2—25. Green Hill: Cade Mahoney 5-12-0—79.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Jase Neuble 1-0, Mario Marshall 2-18, Ethan Kimes 2-7. Green Hill: Niko Duffie 1-11, Ryan Holloran 2-23, Kaleb Carver 2-45.
Lebanon 41, Cookeville 14
Cookeville | 0 | 0 | 7 | 7—14
Lebanon | 6 | 14 | 14 | 7—41
First quarter
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 29 run (run failed), 10:27.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Crowell 1 run (Sean Redmond kick), 4:57.
Lebanon—Crowell 57 punt return (Redmond kick), 2:24.
Third quarter
Cookeville—Blake Owen 1 run (Alonzo Sanchez-Cantu kick), 4:02.
Lebanon—Sean Heath 40 run (Redmond kick), 3:02.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Andrew Hodge 6 run (Redmond kick), 11:24.
Cookeville—Caden Outlaw 8 run (Sanchez-Cantu kick), 3:50.
Team statistics
| Cook | Leb
First downs | 11 | 9
Rushes-yards | 31-29 | 25-227
Passing yards | 140| 86
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 14-20-0 | 6-15-0
Lost fumbles | 0 | 0
Penalties-yards | 4-30 | 9-85
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Isaiah Muraiah 2-6, Jaylen Abston 4-22, Sean Heath 10-109, Anthony Crowell 2-30, Andrew Hodge 5-37, Key Crowell 1-32, Denzerio Weir 1-3.
PASSING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 6-15-0—86.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 3-62, Key Crowell 1-14, Nolan Sandefur 1-6, Rubin Brinkley 1-4.
Friendship Christian 43, Donelson Christian 8
Donelson Christian | 2 | 3 | 3 | 0—8
Friendship Christian | 22 | 7 | 14 | 0—43
First quarter
Donelson Christian—Safety. Runner tackled in end zone.
Friendship Christian—Garrett Weekly 5 run (Landon Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Safety. Ball snapped out of end zone.
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 55 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 35 run (kick failed).
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 4 run (Williams kick).
Donelson Christian—Braden Ducharme 24 FG.
Third quarter
Donelson Christian—Ducharme 22 FG.
Friendship Christian—Weekly 80 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Weekly 6 run (Williams kick).
Team statistics
| DCA | FCS
First downs | 11 | 11
Rushing yards | 22–(32) | 38-232
Passing yards | 112 | 68
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 6-20-3 | 6-11-1
Fumbles lost | 1 | 0
Penalties-yards | 16-205 | 5-59
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Donelson Christian: A.Jones 13-6, W. Gober 3-3, M. Carey 3-(-18), Rest of team 3-(-23). Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 18-131, Garrett Weekly 10-120, Will Thompson 5-14, Aiden Caron 2-5, Rest of team 3-(-36).
PASSING—Donelson Christian: M. Carey 6-18-3—112, Rest of team 0-2-0—0. Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 6-11-1—68.
RECEIVING—Donelson Christian: G. Scragg 4-86, C. Hackman 1-22, C.Booker 1-4. Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 4-38, Chase Eakes 2-30.
