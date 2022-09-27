Mt. Juliet 31, Wilson Central 3
Mt. Juliet | 7 | 7 | 10 | 7—31
Wilson Central | 0 | 3 | 0 | 0—3
First quarter
Mt. Juliet—Harrison Edwards 28 run (Daniel Echeverria kick), 9:17.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Esteban Hurtado 37 FG, :07.
Mt. Juliet—Dearrius Morton 63 run (Echeverria kick), 0:00.
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet—Echeverria 40 FG, 5:01.
Mt. Juliet—Morton 15 blocked punt return (Echeverria kick), 2:44.
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet—Morton 4 run (Echeverria kick), 9:31.
Team statistics
| MJ | WC
First downs | 11 | 16
—Rushing | 8 | 11
—Passing | 2 2
—Penalty | 1 | 3
Rushes-yards | 30-243 | 39-167
Passing yards | 74 | 74
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-8-1 | 11-20-0
Penalties-yards | 10-108 | 11-114
Lost fumbles | 1 | 2
Punts-avg. | 2-42.5 | 2-9.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Mt. Juliet: Dearrius Morton 15-168, Harrison Edwards 6-36, Tyler Travers 1-(-6), Jon’Mikael Crudup 4-25, Keion Irby 1-17, Eligia Williams 1-2, Walter Bowers IV 2-1. Wilson Central: Ethan Kimes 6-60, Jase Neuble 10-29, Gavin Mayfield 6-13, Mario Marshall 7-28, Antuan McKethan 8-30, George Monachino IV 2-7.
PASSING—Mt. Juliet: Tyler Travers 4-8-1—74. Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 11-20-0—74.
RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet: Jon’Mikael Crudup 1-44, Eligia Williams 1-13, Dearrius Morton 1-1, Osize Daniyan 1-16. Wilson Central: Jase Neuble 3-10, Ethan Kimes 1-2, Jake Ludovissie 2-7, Mario Marshall 3-45, Antuan McKethan 1-8, Tristan Perkins 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado 47 (wide right).
Friendship Christian 58, Maplewood 8
Maplewood | 0 | 8 | 0 | 0—8
Friendship Christian | 7 | 28 | 14 | 6—55
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Garrett Weekly 5 run (Landon Williams kick).
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Weekly 4 run (Williams kick).
Maplewood—3 pass (two-point conversion).
Friendship Christian—Will Thompson 4 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Thompson 2 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 13 pass from Weekly (Williams kick).
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Tylor Smiley 91 kick return (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Weekly 18 run (Williams kick).
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Mason Hallum 7 run (kick failed).
Team statistics
| Maple | FC
First downs | 8 | 9
Rushes-yards | 27-50 | 22-118
Passing yards | 144 | 88
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 12-22-2 | 4-5-1
Fumbles lost | 1 | 0
Penalties-yards | 3-25 | 8-97
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Mason Hallum 6-58, Garrett Weekly 7-57, Will Thompson 8-22, rest of team 1-(-19).
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 4-5-1—88.
RECEIVING—Maplewood: T. Birdsong 1-72, D. Burchett 1-12, rest of team 10-60. Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 2-63, Chase Eakes 1-14, Sammy Pruneau 1-11.
Upperman 48 Watertown 7
UHS | 14 | 14 | 13 | 7—48
WHS | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0—7
First quarter
WHS—Trent Spradlin 11 pass from K. K. West (Trey Pack kick), 8:49.
UHS—Jonathan Rushing 30 run (Beau Stanfill kick), 6:07.
UHS—Jaxon Rollins 1 run (Stanfill kick) 3:12.
Second quarter
UHS—Jaxson Bush 35 pass from Rushing (kick failed), 8:17.
UHS—Rushing 4 run (Rushing run), 4:43.
Third quarter
UHS—Rushing 55 run (kick failed), 10:46.
UHS—Rollins 5 run (Stanfill kick), 2:33.
Fourth quarter
UHS—Carmine Phillips 50 run (Stanfill kick), 3:41.
Team statistics
| UHS | WHS
First downs | 12 | 3
Rushes-yards | 34-275 | 25-46
Passing yards | 102 | 30
Comp.-Att-Int. | 6-11-1 | 4-8-0
Punts-yards | 2-30.5 | 7-38.7
Penalties-yards | 0-0 | 3-30
Turnovers | 1 | 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—UHS: Jonathon Rushing 7-93, Carmine Phillips 5-65, Terrance Dedmon 7-40, Jaxson Rollins 7-34, Bronzden Chaffin 5-18, Ja’lyric Cullom 2-14, Kameron Bush 1-7. WHS: K. K. West 7-47, Garner Creswell 6-15, Dale Boshers 3- (-1), Team 1-(-2), Kaden Carter 2-(-3), Kwame Seay 5-(-3), Kameron West 1-(-7).
PASSING—UHS: Jonathon Rushing 5-10-1—99, Bronzden Chaffin 1-1-0—3. WHS - K. K. West 4-8-0—0.
RECEIVING—UHS: Jaxson Bush 2-46, Branson Turnbow 2-13, Ja’layric Cullom 1-25, Jaxson Rollins 1-18. WHS: Kwame Seay 2-23, Trent Spradlin 1-11, Garner Creswell 1-(-4).
