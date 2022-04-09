GLADEVILLE — Copeland Bradford homered and drove in four runs for Lebanon in a 7-4 win at Wilson Central on Thursday night.
Bradford bombed a two-run homer in the first inning and, after the Wildcats came back to claim a 4-2 lead, an RBI double in the Blue Devils’ three-run fourth as they went back up 5-4. Lebanon added two scores in the sixth.
Elijah Shreeve pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Bryce Fuller for the win. Shreeve allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight. Fuller fired 2 2/3 frames, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits with three walks and three punchouts.
Central tied the score in the second on a bases-loaded walk to Dylan Guethlein, whose brother, Wyatt, singled up the middle for the two go-ahead runs.
Lebanon scored the tying runs in the fourth on an error before Bradford doubled in the go-ahead score.
Wyatt Guethlein pitched the first four innings and took the loss after allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Reliever Luke Kinzer surrendered two runs in the sixth on as many hits with three walks while striking out the side. Michael Demonbreun tossed two scoreless innings, allowing only one walk while fanning two.
Bradford and Isaiah Douglas each had two of the Blue Devils’ seven hits.
Demonbreun doubled for one of Central’s four hits.
Five-run fifth launches Mt. Juliet past Green Hill
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet blew open a tie game against visiting Green Hill with five runs in the fifth inning of an 8-1 win Thursday night.
The game was knotted at 1-1 when Daniel Michael singled home the tiebreaking score. Anthony Buckland, Tyler Vestal and Austin Hunley followed with RBIs of their own against left-hander Micah Summar.
Hunley allowed a run on two hits while striking out 10 in six innings for the win. Keaton Reese worked the seventh.
Summar surrendered six runs on six hits while striking out four in five frames. Tate Curtis gave up two unearned runs on two hits and a walk in the sixth.
Jackson Lee doubled as he and Hunley each had two RBIs. Grayson Fisher finished with two of Mt. Juliet’s eight hits.
Christian Taylor had both of Green Hill’s hits and scored the Hawks’ run in the top of the fourth to tie the game 1-1.
Hendersonville overcomes early Watertown lead
HENDERSONVILLE — An early Watertown lead quickly evaporated in a 5-1 loss to Hendersonville at Drakes Creek Park on Thursday.
K.J. Wood walked to open the game and scored on Mason Murrell’s single for a 1-0 Watertown lead.
It was all Hendersonville from there as the Commandos scored three times in the second off Kendal Bayse, who was touched for four runs on eight hits in two-plus innings. Bret Price and Zack Self each worked two innings as the trio surrendered 12 hits.
Watertown finished with four hits, including a double by Bayse.
Long’s slam lifts Friendship past DeKalb
Quin Long’s fourth-inning grand slam powered Friendship Christian past visiting DeKalb County 8-4 Thursday night.
Long, who homered earlier in the day against Butler, put Friendship in front 5-2 and helped himself to the win on the mound as he gave up four runs on seven hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Jake McKinney recorded the final eight o uts, including three on strikes, for the save, hitting two batters.
Elijah Stockton doubled and drove in two runs for Friendship while Chase Eakes had two of the Commanders’ six hits.
Eakes powers Friendship past Butler
Chase Eakes homered and drove in two runs Thursday as Friendship Christian beat visiting Butler (Louisville, Ky.) 7-4.
Eakes also doubled while Quin Long homered and singled as Friendship finished with five hits.
Friendship jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Butler matched it in the second before the Commanders scored single runs in the second and third framess and two in the fourth.
Tate Tidwell pitched six innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Will Barnwell gave up an earned run in the seventh on a hit and a walk with a punchout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.