Bradshaw’s Purple Tigers top Love’s Saints

WATERTOWN — New Mt. Juliet Christian coach Leon Love and assistant Brian Gaines returned to Watertown where they served as assistants under Matt Bradshaw.
But Bradshaw’s Purple Tigers got the best of the Saints 52-36 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Thursday night.
Following an 8-8 first-quarter tie, Watertown used a 16-5 second to go up 24-13 by halftime. The Purple Tigers led 40-23 going into the fourth as they won their season opener while the Saints slipped to 0-2.
Trent Spradlin scored 19 points for the Purple Tigers while Will Hackett hit the 3-pointers on his way to 13. Elliott Davenport dropped in 10 points while Brady Raines finished with five, Logan Hackett a 3 and K.J.Wood two free throws.
Chase Smith scored eight of his 10 points in the second half, including six in the third, to lead the Saints. Jamie Edgerton dropped in a pair of 3s on his way to seven while Max Beaty finished with five, Kam Curtis and Micah Smith four each and Caleb Smith and M.J. Maercher three apiece.
Watertown is scheduled to host Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday. MJCA, which lost its opener at RBS 36-29, is off until Nov. 30 when Merrol Hyde comes in for the Saints’ home opener and first game in MJCA’s gym since the March 2020 tornado damaged the facility.
Daniyan’s 18 leads Bears past TullahomaMT. JULIET — Osize Daniyan dropped in 18 points Thursday night to power Mt. Juliet past Tullahoma 52-32 in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Golden Bears led 8-4 at the first-quarter break, 26-10 at halftime and 40-22 through three periods.
Caronne Goree added eight points for Mt. Juliet. Johnny Pfefferle sank a pair of 3-pointers as he and Hayden Moses each scored six, Zion Sanders and Isaiah Campas four apiece, Eric Williams a 3, Braxton Corey two and Carson Cole a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will play in a Hall of Champions playday at Wilson Central today with an early 9 a.m. wake-up call for a game against Franklin County in the main gym. The Bears’ junior varsity will follow with a 10:30 contest with the host Wildcats in the auxiliary gym.
Hawks get some payback for region loss with Hall of Champions winMT. JULIET — It comes nearly nine months later, but Green Hill got a measure of payback Thursday night with a 72-64 win over a Clarksville team which dispatched the Hawks from the Region 5-AAA tournament last season.
Green Hill led the season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game 19-13 at the first-quarter break and 36-31 at halftime before an 18-9 third widened the margin to 54-40 going into the fourth.
Paxton Davidson dropped in 23 points and Jason Burch 17 for Green Hill. Mo Ruttlen racked up 10, Garrett Brown and Blake Stacey nine each and Jordan Lukins and Cooper Abner two apiece.
J.J. Wheat poured in 30 points and Jaheim Berry 21 for Clarksville.
Green Hill will travel to the Centennial Classic for a 7:30 p.m. game Monday against Blackman, followed by a 4 p.m. contest Tuesday vs. Rockvale.
