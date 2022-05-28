Bradshaw steps down from Watertown basketball

Matt Bradshaw, one of the winningest boys basketball coaches in Wilson County history, has stepped down his Watertown post after 12 seasons with the Purple Tigers and 19 as a head coach.
Pending a routine HR review by Rutherford County Schools, Bradshaw is in line to take over the team at Class 4A Stewarts Creek.
The climb in class to TSSAA’s largest classification was the key factor in the move.
“To me, that was the biggest professional enticement,” said Bradshaw, a 1994 Lebanon graduate who began his career as a Blue Devils’ assistant under current Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto, including the LHS state tournament runs of 2000 and ’01 before going to Friendship Christian as head coach in ’03. “I’ve been doing this 19 years… I’ve done what I’ve done at Friendship and I’ve done what I feel like I could do at Watertown in both instances. I feel like I took both programs and were successful with them. And also I made an impact in the school and the community there. I just felt like I could do the same thing somewhere else and wanted the challenge of doing that.”
“He’s done a lot there,” said WHS principal Darian Brown, who has already posted the position. “He and I talked about it the last year or two of him having that itch of ‘hey, can I do it at the top level in high school’.
“He just wants to take on that next new challenge ‘hey, can I do that?’, and we know he can. But I understand you want to have that opportunity.”
Bradshaw, 45, took Friendship to its first region championship in his final season in Possumtown, 2010, laying the groundwork for the team successor Cleve Harris led to the state championship two years later. He is the Commanders’ second-winningest boys’ coach with 143 in seven seasons, trailing only Keith Edwards.
Harris’ 2012 Commanders’ team also won the region, but lost the district championship to Bradshaw’s Purple Tigers, Watertown’s first district title since the 1930s.
That was a teaser for the following season when Bradshaw and the Tigers won district and region on the way to their only state tournament appearance to date with a school-record 30 victories.
He is the Tigers’ winningest coach with 233 and the first to leave with a winning record since J.E. Binns went 23-14 during his two-season run in 1936-38.
Bradshaw oversaw the Tigers’ move from a longtime Class A school to the rugged District 8-AA and, beginning this past season, 6-2A in the new four-class system. Watertown closed its Class A era with a District 8-A championship and later made a Cinderella run to the Region 4-AA title.
His Tigers won four district championships and his Commanders took three.
His 376 wins in 19 seasons is believed to trail only TSSAA and Lebanon Sports Hall of Famer Hester Gibbs, whose 500 victories came over a 28-year span with the Blue Devils, in boys’ basketball victories with schools based in Wilson County.
At Stewarts Creek, he will be re-united with baseball coach Mike Bartlett, who was twice baseball coach and assistant football coach at Lebanon with Bradshaw. Bartlett’s Red Hawks’ assistant, Ben Bowers, is an LHS- and Cumberland-alum (as is Bradshaw) who was a student teacher under Bradshaw his last year at Lebanon.
“I took an interview with Stewarts Creek and really liked the administration,” Bradshaw said. “I liked the athletic department.
“I just felt like it was a good place for me to go.”
Seth Price, Wilson County’s only 2,000-point scorer in boys’ basketball, has been appointed as acting head coach. Price was recently hired at WHS as an assistant coach for football and boys’ basketball. He was to conduct tryouts late this week and coach the Tigers in their first camp of the summer, which will be at Watertown, late next week. He spent the past year as first-base coach at Cumberland under coach Ryan Hunt after a playing career at Lindsey Wilson College.
“We’ve already had about 10-12 applicants either e-mail me or contact me,” Brown said. “We’ll post this the next couple of weeks and start the process of interviews and get that going and hopefully have something done next week. It’s my goal. So that way they can get him in here and get him started working with the kids over the summer.”
