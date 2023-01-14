Brentwood boys score late to edge Hawks

MT. JUILET— Brentwood’s boys scored with around 15 seconds to play Thursday night and survived a couple of misses by host Green Hill to survive with a 34-33 win.
Kenny Ellis, who led Green Hill with 10 points, scored with around 40 seconds left to put the Hawks ahead by one.
Brentwood, coached by Lebanon-native and former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond, led 6-5 at the first-quarter break, 14-13 at halftime and 25-22 going into the fourth.
Daniel Cochran led the Bruins with 20 points, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers.
Parker Overath added eight points for Green Hill while Aaron Mattingly and Jason Burch each scored six and Garrett Brown a 3-pointer.
Green Hill, which had a bye in the District 9-4A schedule last night, will return to district action Tuesday night at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
