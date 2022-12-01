Brentwood girls bury Wilson Central with 15 3s

GLADEVILLE — Brentwood’s girls riddled Wilson Central with 15 3-pointers in a 78-50 win Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats scored the game’s first five points and, following an old-fashioned three-point play by Kristen Smith on a putback, led 10-9.
But three triples by Olivia Castagna and another by Ella Ryan helped stake Brentwood to a 20-16 lead at the first-quarter break.
The Lady Bruins buried two more triples in the second quarter, including two by Natalie Halstead.
But Lillian Crutchfield was a force in the post for Central during the period with eight of her 10 points as the Lady Wildcats cut a seven-point deficit down to one. Her basket down low brought Central to within 31-30 as she was fouled. But she missed the and-one free throw, leaving the Lady Bruins with the slimmest of leads at the break.
Brentwood fattened the margin in the third quarter with four more triples, all by different people, as the Lady Bruins outscored Central 23-9 to open a 54-39 lead going into the fourth.
Ryan buried two more triples during her 10-point fourth quarter, giving her five 3s for the night and a game-high 21 points total. Castagna’s 12 points came on four triples. Halstead’s 11 included three treys.
Crutchfield and Alli McCullough each tossed in 10 points for Wilson Central. Jamey Ricketts, who opened the game with the first of her two 3s, and Cloe Smith each scored eight points while Kristen Smith finished with five, Kendyle PIckett four, Akeley Thompson three and Madeleine Lee two.
Wilson Central will remain at home for a Friday-night visit from Gallatin.
Lebanon routs Riverdale
MURFREESBORO — Lebanon routed Riverdale 54-15 Tuesday night at Johnny Parsley Gym.
The undefeated Devilettes led 17-1 at the first-quarter break and 27-8 at halftime.
Ta’Kisa Hastings led Lebanon with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Macey Baker added eight points while Tiara Spencer scored seven, Ro Dowell six, Trinity Franzen and Julia Manus four each; Samia Payne, Chelsey Goodloe and Tiffany Harrigan three apiece and Madison Jennings two.
Lebanon will host Summit at 6 p.m. Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Portland pulls away from Friendship in second half
Portland’s girls broke open a close game in the third quarter of a 40-20 triumph at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday night.
The host Lady Commander shad a solid start, building a 9-3 first-quarter lead before Portland moved in front 13-11 by halftime. The Lady Panthers used a 14-3 third period to grab a 27-14 advantage going into the fourth.
Cheyenne Gregory scored 11 of her 15 points, including both of her 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Panthers. Aleena Wagoner added 11.
Rylee Agee led the Lady Commanders with seven points while Avery Morrison and Lily Maggart each finished with five, Liz Maggart two and Kate Petty a free throw.
Friendship will travel to Pope John Paul II in Hendersonville at 6 p.m. Friday.
Oakland outscores Green Hill despite 30 from Blankenship
MT. JULIET — Oakland defeated Green Hill 64-59 Tuesday night.
The Lady Patriots led 16-14 at the first-quarter break, 33-28 at halftime and 47-42 through three.
Myah Sutton sank six 3-pointers in leading the Lady Pats with 26 points while Alonna Poole produced 24.
Aubrey Blankenship’s 30, which included a pair of 3s, weren’t enough for Green Hill. Savannah Kirby connected on three triples for her nine points while Kensley Carter added all eight of her tallies, which also included two treys, in the fourth. Sullie Gerik scored seven points while Allyssa Potier put in a 3 and Regan Perkins two.
Green Hill will travel to Green Hills in Nashville at 6 p.m. Friday to take on Hillsboro.
