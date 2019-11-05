Britt and Ilias post state top-10 finishes

NASHVILLE -- Lebanon's Aiden Britt finished fifth and Friendship Christian's Hope Ilias seventh in their respective races in the TSSAA state cross country championships Saturday at Steeplechase.
Friendship's Nathan Mangrum was just outside the top 10 in Division II-A boys.
Britt, a junior, finished the D-I Large boys' race in 15:51.31. Winner Silas Winders of Henry County broke the tape in 15:28.98.
Ilias, a sophomore, finished the DII-A girls' race in 20:36.93. Winner Allison Newman of St. George's broke the tape in 18:52.79.
Mangrum, a senior, finished his race 11th in 1:46.66. Winner Timothy Hays of University School of Nashville crossed the finish line in 16:35.44.
Mt. Juliet's boys finished 15th in the Large Class race. Senior Tyler Stewart led the Golden Bears with a 39th-place finish in 16:55.26. Junior Aaron Isbell was 41st in 16:56.73, Henry Griffin was 49th in 17:07.63Isaac Walmsley 112th in 17:57.44, Mena Helmy 158th in 18:54.44, Kaden Phillips 163rd in 19:09 and Jorge Baeztrevino 167th in 19:16.08.
Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet both fielded full girls' teams in the Class Large races while Lebanon's India Mastin was the long Lady Devil representative, finishing 88th in 21:20.33. The Lady Bears were 14th while the Lady Wildcats came in 16th.
Wilson Central's Makenna Merkley was 63rd in 20:53.3 while Mt. Juliet's Lucy Ephrem was 68th in 21:02.13. The Lady Bears' Jalyn Jenkins was 79th in 21:16.69, two slots ahead of teammate Lindsey Armstrong, who turned in a time of 21:17.38.
Central's Autumn Herman was 119th in 22:10.1 while Mt. Juliet's Kasey Quezada finished 123rd in 22:21.98. The Lady Wildcats' Elina Malancea was 125th in 22:23.69, a notch against of the Lady Bears' Sydney Jaynes, who crossed the finish line in 22:23.77.
Mt. Juliet's Claire Luecke was 140th in 23:00.67 while teammate Ashley Bergman was 153rd in 23:30.43. Central's Mia Jones was 161st in 23:53.52, Haven Thompson 173rd in 24:26.57 and Kaitlyn Randolph 185th in 25:44.96.
Watertown's boys ran in the Small Class race, finishing 19th. Junior Braden Leffew led the Purple Tigers with a 33rd-place finish in 18:36.82. Freshman Greer Davis was 54th in 19:13.23 while sophomore Matthew McKinley was 102nd in 20:36.36. Freshman Jay Roderick was 127th in 21:22.86 while Bryant Felkins finished 149th in 22:17.94 and Dylan Hight 153rd in 22:46.32.
