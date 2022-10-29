BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Auburn’s Ryan Kinnane and Ole Miss’ Aiden Britt have been named the SEC Cross Country co-Scholar-Athletes of the Year by a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Britt, a sophomore from Lebanon, has a 4.0 grade point average in mechanical engineering. He has run in all four meets for the Rebels and led Ole Miss with a fourth-place finish at the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 3 at a 4-mile best of 19:56.2. Britt also ran a career-best 8K of 24:31.4 to finish fourth at the SEC Preview on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.