HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Battling rain and wind, Lebanon-native Aiden Britt and his Ole Miss Rebels qualified for the NCAA Championships by finishing second in the South Regional yesterday morning at John Hunt Park.

Ole Miss finished second as a team with 55 points, following Tennessee’s 35. Both advanced to the championships at Oklahoma State.

