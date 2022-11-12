HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Battling rain and wind, Lebanon-native Aiden Britt and his Ole Miss Rebels qualified for the NCAA Championships by finishing second in the South Regional yesterday morning at John Hunt Park.
Ole Miss finished second as a team with 55 points, following Tennessee’s 35. Both advanced to the championships at Oklahoma State.
Britt, an Ole Miss sophomore, finished 38th out of 180 finishers (188 total runners) in the 10K race in 30:57.9. Alabama’s Victor Kiprop win with a time of 29:21.2.
Britt’s Lebanon High School coach, Marc Engle, said via text message winds ranging from 15-20 mph challenged the runners.
The NCAA Championships will be held next Saturday in Stillwater, Okla., and broadcast live on ESPNU at 10:10 a.m.
(0) comments
