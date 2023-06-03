Longtime Cumberland assistant and former Lebanon High head football coach Bobby Brown has been promoted to the Phoenix staff full time as offensive coordinator, Head Coach Tim Mathis announced.
“Super excited to have Bobby Brown full time,” Mathis said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the offensive side of the ball. We are really aligned on how we want the offense to progress.”
Brown will be entering his 11th season as an assistant coach at Cumberland in 2023, but his first at a full-time capacity after he announced his retirement from the Lebanon Special Schools District, where he had served as assistant principal at Walter J. Baird Middle School. In most recent years, Brown has been working on the defensive side of the ball as the defensive backs coach, but has spent time working with the offense as the running backs coach as well.
Brown coached the running backs from 2013-2017 under former head coach Donnie Suber. CU running backs averaged 126.2 yards per game and scored 17 touchdowns during a 7-4 campaign in 2013. Fullback Michael Nwokoji garnered first team All-Mid-South Conference honors while amassing 523 yards on 120 carries with seven TDs in just seven games before an injury cut his season short. Fredrel Cross posted 450 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards-per-carry in only four contests in the back field.
In 2014 Cumberland averaged 201.5 yards per game on the ground, with Blake DeBoard leading the running back group with 458 yards and four touchdowns in nine outings, earning first team All-MSC accolades. Fullbacks Brandon Mallory and George Nwokoji combined for 421 yards and seven touchdowns as well.
CU ranked 29th nationally in total rushing offense (2,021 yards) and 31st in rushing offense per game (183.7) in 2015 behind 691 yards and six touchdowns from Austin Chaplin, who earned second team All-MSC West Division honors. Moses Cornelius rushed for 499 yards and six TDs in the final six games of the year as well.
In 2016 the Phoenix ranked 11th in the country in rushing offense per game (232.4) and 13th in total rushing offense (2,556), with five players finishing with more than 330 yards on the ground. Dezmon Huntley paced the club with 745 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games while Kris Parker led the club with eight rushing TDs and posted 343 yards on just 64 attempts, 5.4 yards-per-carry.
In 2017, the Phoenix ranked sixth in the nation in rushing offense per game (260.7) and total rushing offense (2,868). Thirty-five of the team’s 54 touchdowns were scored on the ground, with sophomore Kimlee North earning first team All-Mid-South Conference honors and Parker adding second team accolades. The duo combined for 1,141 yards and 11 touchdowns (515 yards on 72 carries, 7.2 yards-per-attempt, eight touchdowns for North).
The Texas native, who graduated from Watertown High where he quarterbacked the Purple Tiger football team, played basketball and was the star of the newly-formed baseball team in the late 1980s, is no stranger to the middle Tennessee area, serving nine seasons as head coach at Lebanon High School and eight years as an assistant coach at Trousdale County High School.
Between his years at LHS when the Blue Devils played at Nokes-Lasater Field and Cumberland, whose football program has been headquartered at N-L since 2012, Brown has probably coached more games on the field than anyone since its opening in 1965.
Brown’s Blue Devils went 44-51 in nine seasons (tying the legendary Clifton Tribble for longest tenure for an LHS head football coach) with four playoff teams. The 2004 Blue Devils were his best team, reaching the second round with a 9-3 record.
His last LHS team, in 2010, rushed for 3,042 yards, the most for the Blue Devils at the time in at least 25 years, and averaged 26.5 points per game. Prior to coming to Lebanon, he spent six of his eight seasons at Trousdale County at defensive coordinator under Clint Satterfield, during which time the Yellow Jackets won state championships in 1997 and ’98.
Brown received his bachelor’s in business education with a minor in secondary education and business administration from Middle Tennessee State University in 1994. He earned a master’s in administration and supervision from Tennessee Tech in 2000. He also received a specialist in education degree in instructional leadership from Tennessee Tech in 2010.
