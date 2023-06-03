Longtime Cumberland assistant and former Lebanon High head football coach Bobby Brown has been promoted to the Phoenix staff full time as offensive coordinator, Head Coach Tim Mathis announced.

“Super excited to have Bobby Brown full time,” Mathis said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the offensive side of the ball. We are really aligned on how we want the offense to progress.”

