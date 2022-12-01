Bruins win on Bond's return to Central

Wilson Central’s David Carvel (21) catches a loose ball for a first-quarter steal.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Troy Bond coached Wilson Central’s boys to their first 269 wins and all four of their state tournament appearances during a 14-year stay as the Wildcats’ founding basketball coach.

Now past the 400-win career mark with six seasons at Oakland and in his second at Brentwood, the Lebanon High-graduate added one more in the Wildcats’ gym as his Bruins seized control in the second half Tuesday night for a 65-51 win.

