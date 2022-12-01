Bruins win on Bond's return to Central

GLADEVILLE — Troy Bond coached Wilson Central’s boys to their first 269 wins and all four of their state tournament appearances during a 14-year stay as the Wildcats’ founding basketball coach.
Now past the 400-win career mark with six seasons at Oakland and in his second at Brentwood, the Lebanon High-graduate added one more in the Wildcats’ gym as his Bruins seized control in the second half Tuesday night for a 65-51 win.
The first quarter was back-and-forth and ended in an 11-11 draw.
Wilson Central built an eight-point lead in the second quarter before Brentwood closed with a flurry. Phillip Hyams’ 3-pointer brought the Bruins to within 27-26 by halftime.
Ryler Green’s jumper from the elbow broke a 30-30 tie and Brentwood went on to open a 42-32 lead before going into the fourth up 44-34.
The Wildcats, whose coach Michael Teeter spent time on Bond’s WCHS staff, had a fourth-quarter run in them. Jayden Wilson’s corner 3-pointer brought Central to within 50-49 with about three minutes left.
But Hudson McKnight stuck a 3 from the opposite corner with 1:30 to play and Brentwood salted the game away from the free-throw line.
Nick Degrew led Brentwood with 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Daniel Cochran threw in 13, 11 of which came before halftime and 5-of-6 free throws in the second quarter. McKnight nailed two triples and eight of his 10 points in the fourth.
Ethan Thomas helped key the Wildcats’ comeback with four of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Austin Alexander sank 10 of his 12 points in the first half, including a pair of 3s. Tristan Blackburn tossed in 10 while Wilson scored six on two triples. Ike Boone buried a pair of free throws while David Carvel collected a two-point basket.
Wilson Central will remain at home Friday night for a visit from Gallatin.
Lebanon rally falls short despite 39 from Hall
MURFREESBORO — Not even Jarred Hall could bring Lebanon’s boys out of a 27-point hole — though he and the Blue Devils came close.
Lebanon came to within three points of host Riverdale with 2:44 to play before the Blue Devils’ tank hit empty and succumbed to the Warriors 74-64 at Johnny Parsley Gym.
Riverdale led by 14 points at halftime and 27 in the third.
Maddux Bodenhamer poured in 28 points for Riverdale while Daron Waller fired in 14, Ryan Edmiston 13 and E.J. Turner 12.
Hall had 22 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter for Lebanon. Jaylen Abston, back with the basketball team after a fall quarterbacking the football squad, and Landen Engles each scored seven.
Lebanon will try to rebound Friday night when Summit comes to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Horton, Jones combine for 50 in Friendship win
Kaelin Horton and Colby Jones each scored 25 points Tuesday night as Friendship Christian pulled away from visiting Portland in the fourth quarter to prevail 63-48 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Both also sank six 3-pointers apiece and even went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.
The teams were tied 18-18 at the first-quarter break before Friendship edged in front 29-27 by halftime. It was even at 41-41 going into the fourth before Jones sank four triples among his 15 points in the final eight minutes as the Commanders dominated the final stanza 22-7.
Riggs Rowe and D. Boone each finished with five points and Noah Major a first-quarter 3 for Friendship.
Freddy Payton poured in three triples in leading Portland with 16 points while Chase Runyon finished with 15. Cody Carlson’s 10, all of which came in the first quarter, included a pair of triples.
The Commanders climbed to 2-3 with the win and will travel to Pope John Paul II on Friday night.
Bears beaten by 10 at Gallatin
GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet dropped a 55-45 decision at Gallatin on Tuesday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Golden Bears held an 8-6 edge at the first-quarter break and 22-13 at halftime before a 17-6 third period sent Gallatin in front 30-28.
DeAndre Ricks racked up 28 points, hitting 11 of 12 free throws, for Gallatin. A.J. Davis dropped in 5 of 6 from the line on his way to 13.
Osize Daniyan’s 13 points led Mt. Juliet while Caronne Goree tossed in 10 and Braxton Corey nine. Zion Sanders, Austin Kirkendoll and John Lloyd each threw in three and Eric Williams and Isaiah Campas two apiece.
Mt. Juliet will return to action Friday night at Hendersonville while Gallatin visits Wilson Central.
Burch’s 23 lift Hawks past Oakland
MT. JULIET — Jason Burch’s 23 points led Green Hill past visiting Oakland 61-55 Tuesday night.
The Hawks’ big man had eight points in the first quarter as Green Hill built a 13-8 lead. He added 11 more, including a rare 3-pointer, in the second for 19 in the half and a 29-20 halftime lead.
Kenny Ellis took over the scoring in the third quarter with 10 of his 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Green Hill, behind five triples, took a 48-38 lead into the fourth.
Antjuan Welch notched nine points for the Hawks while Garrett Brown added eight, including a pair of third-quarter 3s. Aaron Mattingly finished with four points, Rex Harmon a 3 and Parker Overath a free throw.
Marshall Ashley led Oakland with 14 points, 12 of which came after halftime. Markeese Wiley threw in three 3-pointers as he, Brody Burchard and Casey Williams each tossed in 12. Ten of Williams’ tallies came after halftime.
Green Hill will travel to Green Hills in Nashville on Friday to take on Hillsboro.
Station Camp edges Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET — Station Camp edged Mt. Juliet 44-41 Monday night.
The Golden Bears led 12-11 following the first quarter before a 12-7 second sent Station Camp into halftime ahead 24-19. The Bison carried a 35-29 advantage into the fourth.
Ben Ogan was the only double-digit scorer with 11 points for Station Camp.
Caronne Goree led Mt. Juliet with nine points while Braxton Corey added eight, Eric Williams seven (all in the second half), Zion Sanders and Osize Daniyan six each, John Lloyd three and Jon’Mikael Crudup two.
Lead slips away from Wilson Central
Whites Creek’s boys came from behind in the second half last Friday to overtake Wilson Central 56-53 in the Kay Maynard State Farm Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The teams were tied 10-10 eight minutes in before Central surged in front 29-22 by halftime. Whites Creek cut the margin to 49-38 going into the fourth.
Kemontea Daly dropped in 13 points and Kevin Wiggins 10 for Whites Creek.
Austin Alexander drained three first-half 3-pointers and led Wilson Central with 14 points. Ethan Thomas and Ike Boone each notched nine points while Triston Blackburn added eight in the second half, Brody Fly two 3-pointers for six, Ja’Michael Mitchell four free throws and Jayden Wilson a three-point play.
Wilson Central hosted Brentwood and former coaches Troy Bond and Troy Crane on Tuesday. The Wildcats will entertain Gallatin on Friday night.
