Bryan namedto TSWA HOF

Longtime Lebanon sports journalist and broadcaster Tommy Bryan has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame, the TSWA announced Thursday.
Bryan, a 1975 Lebanon High and '77 Cumberland Junior College graduate, began his career as a sports writer for The Lebanon Democrat in 1977 and switched to news in '79. He was owner and publisher of The Wilson World from 1981-2003 and became sports editor of The Wilson Post in '03.
He has been in the broadcast booth for Lebanon High football games for over 34 seasons, serving as play-by-play announcer since 2006. He has also been lead announcer for Cumberland University football for more than a decade.
Bryan has hosted numerous sports talk shows on WANT-FM and currently hosts a football coaches show on Wednesday nights on Facebook. He's also served as master of ceremonies at athletic-related events for 40 years.
He is a founding member of the Lebanon/Wilson County Sports Council and a 1990 inductee into the Cumberland University Sports Hall of Fame.
Joining Bryan in the 2020 TSWA induction class will be longtime Associated Press writer Teresa Walker, the first female to be selected for the Hall, and Chattanooga Times-Free Press columnist Mark Wiedmer.
The three will be formally inducted next July 9 at Cumberland.
Other TSWA Hall of Fame members with Democrat ties are outdoor/motorsports writer Larry Woody and Lebanon-native David Climer, who also got his start here in the 1970s before a long career at The Tennessean as a writer/columnist.
