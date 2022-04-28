Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of Kayla Burbach to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Overland Park, Kan., native plans to pursue a degree in biology with hopes to stay on the pre-med track. Upon graduation, she plans to go to med school with the goal to become an ear doctor.
Burbach joins the Phoenix after a successful club career where she played for PVA volleyball club of Kansas City. At Blue Valley Northwest High School she earned Academic letters four times while also being a member of the National Honors Society. Burbach slots in as a middle blocker/opposite.
She is the daughter of Michael Burbach and Julie Burbach.
