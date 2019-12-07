MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's freshman boys received 23 points from Jason Burch in a 54-41 win over Lebanon on Thursday night.
The Golden Bears led 18-7 following the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 43-32 going into the fourth.
Trent Thomas tossed in 13 points and Garrett Brown 11 for the Bears. Kaleb Carver finished with four points and Jordan Lukins three.
Jaylen Abston poured in 24 points for Lebanon while Wyatt Bowling added all of his 11 in the second half. Trent Spradlin sank a 3,
See Burch/Page B7
Rubin Brinkley a two and Jamichael Rivers a free throw.
Lebanon will play host to Siegel at 6 p.m. Monday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
