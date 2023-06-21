Burns' dominant relief outing keeps Vols alive in CWS

Former Friendship Christian star Jared Dickey had three hits in Tennessee’s win over Stanford, including an RBI single during the Vols’ four-run fifth inning.

 IAN COX • University of Tennessee

OMAHA, Neb. — Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh, and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series with a 6-4 victory Monday.

Tennessee (44-21) ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and played last night against SEC-rival LSU for the opportunity to play Wake Forest today. The Tigers beat Tennessee 6-3 last Saturday.

