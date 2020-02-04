Burrrrrfect weather for sauger

Fisherman have a love/hate relationship with sauger.
We love to catch them, but we hate the frigid weather in which we have to do it.
I know. I used to be a sauger fisherman. (Notice the past tense.)
I used to fish throughout the winter, sometimes on days so cold ice formed in the rod guides and pants legs froze as stiff as cardboard. Perfect sauger weather.
I once fished with Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth on a morning so cold we had to use a pole to break the ice around the boat ramp to launch the boat.
Gradually, as the years accumulated, I decided I didn’t need a sauger that badly.
But a lot of fishermen are more hardy and determined, and this time of year you can find armadas of boats anchored in river bends and drifting with the current below dams where sauger congregate. Misery loves company.
Tennessee’s sauger numbers have declined drastically in recent years. There was a time when catching a 10-fish limit of 15-inch keepers was easy — well, aside from the frostbite.
Nowadays if you catch three or four good sauger it’s considered a successful trip.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has stocked sauger and their glassy-eyed cousins, walleyes, but despite those efforts, the catch remains skimpy.
A fishing-guide friend used to do a brisk business taking out sauger fishermen during the winter. A couple of years ago he quit. He said he couldn’t find enough sauger to make it worthwhile for his clients.
To be sauger savvy requires a combination of knowledge and technique.
The angler has know exactly where the fish are congregated, then know the fairly complicated ways to catch them.
Duckworth was an expert at both. He knew every river bend, every deep hole where the fish hung, along with the best tailwater spots below dams.
As a kid I fished from the bank, casting jigs upstream and bouncing them along the rocky bottom. I caught a lot of fish but lost a lot of jigs.
Fishing from a boat allows vertical jigging, which lets the lure bump the bottom without snagging.
The swifter the current, the heavier the lead-head jig is required to bump the bottom where sauger dwell. A minnow impaled on the jig hood will entice bites.
Then there’s the special sauger secret: to avoid missing strikes, tie a “stinger” hook to the shank of the jig hook. More times than not, a soft-biting sauger will be caught on the trailing stinger hook.
Saugers are like walleyes — easy to clean and delicious to eat. In fact, most fishermen rate the firm, white flesh of sauger alongside crappie in terms of tastiness.
Part of the appeal may come from the fact that sauger are such a challenge to catch. When you have to work hard for something, maybe sacrifice and suffer a bit, you appreciate it more.
That could explain why we savor sauger.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
