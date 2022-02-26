Cumberland’s Austin Bush was named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Madden Player of the Week for his performance in the Phoenix’s 2-0 victory against Muskingum last Thursday.
Bush took the first game 35-14, scoring five touchdowns in the win and recording two takeaways. All gears were turning for Bush as he followed that up with a second game performance where he forced nine turnovers, with three of those being taken in for a touchdown en-route to a 61-0 shutout to sweep the series 2-0.
This is the first weekly honors of the season for Bush and first of his career.
