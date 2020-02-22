TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After serving as an Alabama offensive analyst the past two football seasons, Butch Jones has moved to the role of Nick Saban’s right-hand man. The former Tennessee head coach is now listed in Alabama’s online staff directory as “Special Assistant to Head Coach.”
Jones made $35,000 annually as a Crimson Tide analyst but still receives nearly $200,000 per month from Tennessee as a result of his $8.2 million buyout in November 2017. He is scheduled to receive those monthly payments until Feb. 28, 2021.
In his two seasons as an offensive analyst, Jones worked with coordinators Mike Locksley (2018) and Steve Sarkisian (2019).
“Most of the stuff he does is behind the scenes, like film study and administrative-type work,” Saban said this past October. “He always does a ‘What do we need to do on offense?’ for me, and offering his opinion in terms of improving based on film study and things like that. His role has always sort of been that, and he’s done a really, really good job of it. He’s a great person and a great guy to have in your organization.”
Sarkisian interviewed earlier this week for the head-coaching vacancy at Colorado but decided to stay in Tuscaloosa.
Jones coached the Volunteers to a 34-27 record from 2013 to 2017, with his stint in Knoxville highlighted by consecutive 9-4 seasons in 2015-16. His 2017 team opened with an overtime victory over Georgia Tech at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium but soon plummeted to a 4-8 record that included the program’s first 0-8 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
After a 50-17 loss at Missouri that saddled Tennessee with a 4-6 mark, Jones was fired by John Currie, the school’s athletic director at the time.
