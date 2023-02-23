Byrd's buzzer-beat 3 sends CU men past Bethel

Tyler Byrd (left) is congratulated by Cumberland teammate Nassir Coleman (0) after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the Phoenix to the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals.

 KYLE ALLEN • Cumberland University

MCKENZIE — Cumberland’s men earned an electric 80-78 victory on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Tyler Byrd on Tuesday night to take down the Bethel Wildcats to head to the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals.

The Phoenix had a fantastic team effort with four players hitting double-figures led by Nassir Coleman with 16. Jaylen Negron was strong from start to finish, picking up 14 points. Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens picked up a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards. Byrd recorded 11 points off the bench including the game-winning shot.

